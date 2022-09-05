India-Pak Match: Anushka, Ranveer, Kartik Cheer For Virat Kohli After He Scores Half-Century

India lost the match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. However, Virat Kohli made a mark in the match by scoring a half-century. Anushka Sharma, the popular actress, and Virat Kohli's wife, along with Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, cheered for the cricketer on their respective social media handles.

As Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty at Asia Cup 2022, Anushka Sharma shared the click of her television screen on her Instagram story with a heart emoji. To the unversed, Kohli played a 60-run knock as India posted 181/7 in 20 overs. Along with Anushka, his elder sister Bhavna Kohli Dhigra also lauded the cricketer for his exceptional feet, on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh, the 83 actor who is a huge cricket buff, also lauded Virat Kohli for his remarkable feel, with an Instagram story. The actor clubbed the picture of Kohli's half-century moment, along with another picture from the ongoing Manchester United vs Arsenal match on his Instagram story and wrote: "Bhaari multi-tasking"

Kartik Aaryan, who is also a great cricket lover, took to his official Twitter page and lauded Virat Kohli for his half-century with a special post. "Solid knock @imVkohli 👏 👏 #INDvsPAK 👏👏," wrote the Shehzaada actor in his Twitter post. Along with the Bollywood stars, the adherent fans and cricket lovers are heaping praises on Virat Kohli for his remarkable feet.

To the unversed, Virat Kohli is score a half-century for the second time in a row in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. In the super game held at the Dubai Internation Stadium on September 4, Sunday, Kohli smashed a 44-ball 60 in India's total of 181 for seven against Pakistan.