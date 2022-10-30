Jaya Bachchan Finally Tells Amitabh Bachchan Proposed Her For Marriage: We Decided To Go On A Trip

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in June 1973. Since then, their relationship saw many ups and downs, but they never let anything get between them, becoming the benchmark for successful marriages. However, even after 49 years of marriage, very few know how did the marriage ball get rolling. Who proposed whom? In the latest episode of Navya Nanda's podcast, Jaya Bachchan finally reveals the details.

Navya Nanda hosts the podcast What The Hell Navya? Where the three generations of the Bachchan family, namely, Navya, Shweta Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan get together to talk about various topics. This week's theme of the discussion was 'Modern Love: Romance and Regrets'. In the podcast, the trio were discussing how the ways of love have changed over the years.

One of the biggest changes that occurred in romances today is the way of proposal. Jaya and Shweta quipped about the current generation's 'proposing game' and said that nowadays, people plan proposals just for the sake of Instagram, something which never happened and should never happen.

Navya then asked how did her grandfather propose to Jaya, to which she replied that Amitabh Bachchan and her planned to go on a trip if Zanjeer was a success. Earlier, they decided to marry in October but Jaya's father-in-law, the great poet Harivanshrai Bachchan said that he wouldn't allow the trip without marriage. Jaya said, "So he(Amitabh) called me up and asked. 'we were anyway getting married in October, but do you mind getting married earlier?' It was as simple as that."

Jaya Bachchan also said that her father didn't agree to her marriage to Amitabh as he wanted his daughters to first make their own individuality and careers. Later, Bachchan convinced him. Jaya also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan didn't want a 9-5 working wife. "He said, 'You please work, you must! But I definitely don't want a wife who will work every day from 9-5. You choose good projects, work with the right people.'" Jaya added.

When Navya asked Jaya's suggestions on the type of person one should marry, Jaya replied, "My suggestion to this generation would be, I think you should marry your best friend. It should be like, 'hey I think we're best friends, I want to have a child with you, hence let's get married because that's how the society is.'"