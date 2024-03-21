Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Navya Nanda Naveli Reveal How Bachchan Family Bonds Over Meals- WATCH Video

In
the
recent
episode
of
"What
the
Hell
Navya," the
trio,
Jaya
Bachchan,
Shweta
Bachchan,
and
Navya
Nanda
opened
up
about
their
family
ritual
of
eating
together.
Navya
revealed
that
one
of
the
family's
traditions
is
having
their
meals
together.
Navya
highlights
the
importance
of
this
practice
in
today's
fast-paced
world.
She
expressed
pride
in
their
family's
commitment
to
dining
together.
Shweta
Bachchan
also
talked
about
the
bonding
moments
shared
over
meals,
particularly
during
her
children's
younger
years.
She
remembered
how
these
mealtime
conversations
were
a
precious
opportunity
for
catching
up
and
sharing
stories
from
the
day,
"My
favorite
time
was
having
lunch
dinner
at
the
dining
table.
That's
when
I
would
chat
with
you
and
you
guys
would
chat
with
me
the
most
and
tell
me
all
your
stories
from
the
day
and
what
you
did
etc",
she
stated.
The
episode
highlights
the
importance
of
simple
yet
meaningful
family
traditions
in
maintaining
strong
bonds
amidst
life's
hustle
and
bustle.
What
The
Hell
Navya
is
hosted
by
Navya
Nanda.
The
YouTube
show
has
returned
with
its
second
season.
It
features
Navya,
her
grandmother
Jaya
Bachchan,
and
her
mother
Shweta
Bachchan.
Link
to
the
episode: