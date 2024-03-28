Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda 'Kuch Toh Log Kahege', Talks About 'Mistakes' On What The Hell Navya Podcast

Navya
Nanda
podcast:
In
a
recent
episode
of
"What
The
Hell
Navya," the
trio
comprising
Navya
Naveli
Nanda,
her
mother
Shweta
Bachchan
Nanda,
and
grandmother
Jaya
Bachchan,
delved
into
discussions
about
learning
from
mistakes.
The
episode
highlighted
Navya
Naveli
Nanda's
journey
in
advocating
for
women's
rights
and
how
she
deals
with
criticism
related
to
her
age.
Jaya
Bachchan
shared
valuable
advice
with
Navya,
emphasizing
that
knowledge
and
experience
are
distinct.
She
encouraged
Navya
to
trust
her
instincts
and
keep
pushing
forward,
regardless
of
critics.
"Putting
this
kind
of
thinking
into
practice
and
working
to
overcome
this
kind
of
thinking
does
not
require
any
experience.
It
is
a
matter
of
heart
and
mind.
And
whatever
you
are
saying,
and
whoever
is
saying
you,
tell
them
to
keep
quiet!" Jaya
Bachchan
advised.
This
heartening
support
from
Jaya
Bachchan
offers
a
fresh
perspective
on
tackling
age-related
criticism
at
work.
Navya
found
solace
in
Jaya
Bachchan's
words,
drawing
strength
from
the
reminder
that
criticism
is
part
of
the
journey.
Jaya's
advice
underscores
the
importance
of
perseverance
and
confidence
in
one's
beliefs
and
actions.
"What
The
Hell
Navya" is
a
podcast
hosted
by
Navya
Naveli
Nanda
that
brings
together
three
generations
of
the
Bachchan
family.
They
share
their
views
and
discuss
a
variety
of
topics,
engaging
listeners
with
their
insightful
and
diverse
perspectives.
The
podcast
has
garnered
attention
for
its
candid
discussions
and
has
become
a
popular
platform
for
exploring
social
issues.
In
addition
to
discussions
about
personal
growth
and
learning
from
mistakes,
the
podcast
also
tackles
societal
issues,
such
as
the
blame
placed
on
women
for
men's
failures.
Such
conversations
aim
to
shed
light
on
prevailing
gender
biases
and
encourage
a
more
equitable
society.
This
episode
serves
as
a
reminder
of
the
power
of
support
and
wisdom
across
generations,
as
well
as
the
impact
of
open
conversations
on
personal
and
societal
growth.
Navya,
Shweta,
and
Jaya
Bachchan
continue
to
inspire
listeners
with
their
candid
discussions
on
"What
The
Hell
Navya,"
contributing
to
meaningful
conversations
around
important
topics.