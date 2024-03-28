Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda 'Kuch Toh Log Kahege', Talks About 'Mistakes' On What The Hell Navya Podcast

Navya Nanda podcast: In a recent episode of "What The Hell Navya," the trio comprising Navya Naveli Nanda, her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, delved into discussions about learning from mistakes. The episode highlighted Navya Naveli Nanda's journey in advocating for women's rights and how she deals with criticism related to her age.



Jaya Bachchan shared valuable advice with Navya, emphasizing that knowledge and experience are distinct. She encouraged Navya to trust her instincts and keep pushing forward, regardless of critics. "Putting this kind of thinking into practice and working to overcome this kind of thinking does not require any experience. It is a matter of heart and mind. And whatever you are saying, and whoever is saying you, tell them to keep quiet!" Jaya Bachchan advised. This heartening support from Jaya Bachchan offers a fresh perspective on tackling age-related criticism at work.

Navya found solace in Jaya Bachchan's words, drawing strength from the reminder that criticism is part of the journey. Jaya's advice underscores the importance of perseverance and confidence in one's beliefs and actions.

"What The Hell Navya" is a podcast hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda that brings together three generations of the Bachchan family. They share their views and discuss a variety of topics, engaging listeners with their insightful and diverse perspectives. The podcast has garnered attention for its candid discussions and has become a popular platform for exploring social issues.

In addition to discussions about personal growth and learning from mistakes, the podcast also tackles societal issues, such as the blame placed on women for men's failures. Such conversations aim to shed light on prevailing gender biases and encourage a more equitable society.

This episode serves as a reminder of the power of support and wisdom across generations, as well as the impact of open conversations on personal and societal growth. Navya, Shweta, and Jaya Bachchan continue to inspire listeners with their candid discussions on "What The Hell Navya," contributing to meaningful conversations around important topics.