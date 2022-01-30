    For Quick Alerts
      Kajol Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Shares The News On Social Media With A Smiling Pic Of Daughter Nysa

      Kajol took to her social media account on Sunday morning to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news by posting a happy click of her daughter Nysa Devgn on her Instagram handle.

      She said that she doesn't want to show people her sick face and wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll." Check out the post below:

      As soon as the actress shared the photo, fans and industry friends wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section. Many netizens were also seen gushing over Nysa's photo. Priyanka Chopra also seemed smitten by Nysa's beauty. The actress wrote, “She’s stunning" in the comments section and left behind a heart-eyes emoticon.

      The Big Picture: Karan Johar & Kajol Recreate The Golden 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Moments With Ranveer SinghThe Big Picture: Karan Johar & Kajol Recreate The Golden 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Moments With Ranveer Singh

      Ajay Devgn: If Spider-Man Can Get In Massive Money, Why Can't A Hindi Film? RRR Shows Such Great PotentialAjay Devgn: If Spider-Man Can Get In Massive Money, Why Can't A Hindi Film? RRR Shows Such Great Potential

      On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga alongside Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The actress will next be seen in a Revathi directorial titled The Last Hurray. Meanwhile, she recently also made an appearance on Ranveer Singh’s game show The Big Picture’s grand finale. The actress was joined by her good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

      Sunday, January 30, 2022, 17:20 [IST]
      X