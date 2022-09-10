Kangana Ranaut Pans Brahmastra; Says Whoever Called Ayan Mukerji A Genius Should Be Jailed

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Brahmastra released in cinema halls on Friday (September 9). The film upon its release, received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to take a dig at the film and its team in a series of posts.

The Panga star posted a negative review of the film and accused producer Karan Johar of selling a 'lie'. She wrote, "This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius...slowly he started to believe this lie...what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life...Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film...How many more studios will be closed because of this clowns?"

She didn't spare Brahmastra's lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt either and took a dig at their wedding and their baby announcement. She claimed that Bollywood can go to any extent to promote their film and even accused them of causing KRK's recent arrest.

Kangana wrote in her post, "Their groupism is coming to bit them now...Wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK, bought reviews, bought tickets...they can do everything dishonest but can't make a good honest film..."

The film's director Ayan Mukerji also found himself at the receiving end of Kangana who said that whoever called him a genius should be jailed immediately. She wrote, "Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately. Burnt down 600 crore to ashes...Also tried to exploit religious sentiments".

"People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone's sex life than in his films scripts," Kangana wrote, mocking Karan's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7.

The Manikarnika actress also accused KJo of begging south actors and directors to promote Brahmastra. For the unversed, prior the film's release, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR were seen promoting Brahmastra in Hyderabad.

Kangana wrote, "He self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and South wave...all turned pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film...they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talent."

Before signing off, the actress called Brahmastra a 'disaster' and said that the movie mafia are taking away studios in India.

With regards to work, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her upcoming directorial, Emergency.