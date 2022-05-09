Malaika Arora Was Told That Her Career Will End When She Was Expecting; Actress Says 'Motherhood Isn't End'

On Mother's Day yesterday (May 8), while many celebrities took to social media to share pictures with their mommy dearest, Malaika Arora spoke to Humans Of Bombay about her journey as a mother, and how she never treated motherhood as a hurdle and continued to grow in her career.

Malaika said, '"This will end your career!' is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you'd barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role-the role of mom!"

The actress revealed that she shuttled between shows and rehearsals through her pregnancy, and when her son Arhaan was born, she promised to give him the world. At the same time, she also promised herself that she won't lose her identity in the process of being a mom. Malaika told Humans Of Bombay that ever since, she has lived up to both the promises.

The Dil Se actress continued, "2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!"

Speaking about overcoming her 'working mom' guilt, Malaika added, "I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I'd sing Malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I'd strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family."

Malaika also recalled how she and her ex-hubby Arbaaz Khan had set rules for parenting Arhaan.

"And even Arbaaz & I had set rules-one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I've been a unit when it comes to parenting. When Arhaan had to shave, I called Arbaaz who took me through the process; it was fun!," the actress told te portal.

She said that today, her son Arhaan is her dearest friend and continued, "The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he's away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it's a good thing I kept my 2nd promise-to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I've my work, my friends & my life."

Malaika also advised women to prioritize themselves and said, "So, live your dream-go after that job, leave if you're in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn't mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop!" #NoOneLikeMom."

Well, Malaika's powerful message for women across the globe definitely needs to be lauded!