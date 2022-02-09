Manoj Tiwari Says Kangana Ranaut Crosses Her Limits When She Criticises Others; 'Maryada Kho Deti Hain'

If there is one actress in B-town who is well-known for being outspoken, she is Kangana Ranaut! From expressing her opinions without fearing anyone on social media to criticising others blatantly on public platforms, she has done everything that makes her the most controversial B-town personality. However, many of her fans love that quality of hers, as they feel that she is bold and fearless.

In his recent tete-a-tete with with Samdish, when Manoj was asked about Kangana, he said, "I feel you should not keep your opinions so blasting that it... she directly hits with them (her opinions). Artists have a religion, or you should spell it out clearly if you have joined politics." (sic)

He further said that he understood her opinions when she spoke about industry after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, but he was left baffled when her and Maharashtra state government's tussle turned ugly.

"The Maharashtra state government was also slightly harsh on her. That, too, wasn't right. But you (hinting at Kangana) should stay courteous. You must put forth your views, but it is not in our country's culture to name someone with disrespect. Everyone should respect a person who holds the post of the chief minister," added Tiwari.

Tiwari also slammed those who speak ill about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the naysayers to respect those who hold major positions in our country.

He said, "Criticise by all means, but with respect. Maryadit bhasha honi chahiye, aur Kangana kabhi kabhi bhasha me maryada kho deti hain (Kangana often crosses her limits)."

In the same interview, he also spoke about Anurag Kashyap and said that he had called him, but could not understand what is his problem with the government.

"He has made it publicly clear that does have an issue. Later, I stopped talking to him. But he is fine now, he is not doing anything," stated Tiwari.