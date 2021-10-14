Manoj Tiwari’s First Wife Rani Is In A Relationship With Ekam Bawa; Singer Shares Romantic Pic With GF

Bhojpuri actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari aka Pratima Pandey is currently dating singer, Ekam Bawa. The Punjabi singer recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of romantic pictures with Rani Tiwari.

Ekam Bawa captioned the post as, "'(Dil ki feeling) Jarur padna ik var हर पल मोहब्बत करने का वादा है आपसे, हर पल साथ निभाने का वादा है आपसे, कभी ये मत समझ न हम आपको भूल जायेंगे, जिंदगी भर साथ चलने का वादा है आपसे। i love u meri jann my heart beat." The caption means (It's a promise to love you every moment, I promise to be with you every moment, never think that I will forget you, I am making a promise to walk with you for the rest of your life.)

In the above pictures, Ekam Bawa and Rani Tiwari can be seen getting cosy in a romantic selfie. The couple looks amazing together and they are madly in love with each other. As per the sources, Rani and Ekam have been knowing each other for 2 years. They are in a relationship for a year now and decided to make it public recently.

Talking about Rani Tiwari aka Pratima Pandey had got married to actor and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Manoj Tiwari in 1999. The couple has a daughter and in 2012, they got separated from each other. Later, Manoj got married to Surbhi Tiwari and they welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Let us tell you, Rani Tiwari is the sister of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's producer Arun Pandey.

Actor And BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Gets Injured During Protest Against Ban On Chhath Celebrations In Delhi

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manoj Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Girl

Talking about the singer Ekam Bawa, the singer has sung popular Punjabi songs like 'Dil Le Gaya', 'Lalkare', 'Bugga Bugga', 'Ram Nam Satt', 'Gun vs Boliyan' and so on.