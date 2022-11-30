'Size Dekhke Dress Pehna Karo' Huma Qureshi Getting Trolled For Her Choice Of Outfit Is A New Low

Vasan Bala's Netflix film Monica, O My Darling, featuring Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, and Radhika Apte in key roles, was finally released on November 11.

Ever since then, the movie has been getting rave reviews from critics and viewers. Also, the star cast is being showered with praise for their strong performances.

As Monica, O My Darling has been getting love from all the quarters, the makers organised a success party for the team last night (November 29). Many Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Sonakshi Sinha, Radhika Apte, Zaheer Iqbal, Sikander Kher, Sharvari Vagh, Anurag Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar attended the bash.

The film's lead star Huma Qureshi also flaunted her curves on the red carpet in a sultry red cut-out dress. While we think that the actress looked absolutely stunning, looks like a section of social media users don't agree with us.

Well-known paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and posted a video of Huma Qureshi posing for the photographers at the success bash. In the comments section, social media users are trolling and body-shaming her for the choice of her outfit.

Take a look at the video:

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Ghar say niklnay say pehlay apnay app ko dekhna ka riwaj nahin hai kia.."

Another social media user commented, "ye aurat kam aur sroopnakha zayada lag rahi hai eyebrows se."

A third comment read, "Size dekhke dress pehna karo bhen."

Here are the reactions:

Sadly, trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. According to us, Huma totally killed it on the red carpet with her looks, confidence, and style. However, we wonder how she would react to the trolling.

On the career front, Huma made a remarkable debut with Anurag Kashyapa's Gangs of Wasseypur series in 2012. Everyone loved her performance in the crime drama and she went on to feature in films like Ek Thi Daayan, D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya, and Badlapur among others. Jolly LLB 2, alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, proved to be her biggest commercial success to date.

In the last few years, the actress also made her mark in the digital space with projects like Leila, Maharani, and now Monica, O My Darling. For her performance in SonyLIV's Maharani, she even won the Best Actress award at the 2021 Filmfare OTT Awards.

Her last theatrical release was Double XL co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film was released earlier this month and received a mixed response. It was a box office disaster. Currently, she has several interesting projects in her kitty including Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.