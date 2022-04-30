Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Remembers Rishi Kapoor; 'Losing A Partner Of 45 Years Was Painful'

Two years ago, on this day, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after a prolonged battle with leukemia. The news of his demise was a huge shock for the film fraternity as well as his fans across the globe. On his second death anniversary today (April 30, 2022), his actress-wife Neetu Kapoor remembered him with a heartfelt post.

Neetu Kapoor posted a video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, in which a contestant is seen sharing how the late actor had helped her husband. Hearing her words, the Kabhi Kabhie actress is seen getting teary-eyed and saying, "Rishi ji nahi hai but mai roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dilaata hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath (Rishi ji is no longer here but everyday someone or the other reminds me of him. Everybody has a story with him)."

Neetu captioned the video as "Today is two years since rishi ji left us ... losing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that Rishi ji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone's heart forever."

Have a look at the video.

Neetu's post also left fans emotional. An Instagram user wrote, "Dear Neetu ji, Even we live far away

We grown up watching Rishi ji's films and songs .. thank you so much do taking care of our hero Rishi ji all over the years. You are an inspiration for many woman's in the world. We love Rishi ji and we love you Prayers always ❤️." "Hard to believe it's been 2 years..even now I feel I'll wake up to a tweet of his tho I know that's impossible. he was blessed to have you by his side, your strength is unparalleled and I'm sure he's so proud of the way you and the family handled everything. lots of love always 💙❤️," read another comment.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram stories to remember her late father. She posted an adorable childhood picture of Rishi holding her in her arms, along with a heart emoticon.

Speaking about Neetu Kapoor, the veteran actress is all set to return on the big screen after a long gap with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.