Neha Dhupia Says A-List Designers Turned Her Down When She Wanted A Fancy Outfit After Son Guriq's Birth

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, son Guriq in October last year. In a recent interaction with a leading magazine, Neha said that after giving birth to her son, she wanted to attend a friend's wedding in fancy clothes but wasn't fitting into anything. So, she got in touch with some of the A-list designners. However, they turned her down saying they have nothing for her.

Speaking about her pregnancies, Neha told Filmfare that while she had postpartum depression for around eight months after her first pregnacy, she bounced back much faster after giving birth to her son.

Neha said, "The first time around, I did go through postpartum depression that lasted 8 months. The second time around, I bounced back much faster because I knew what I was going through. And nobody else is here to decide. I had so many designers who were so nice and they were making clothes for me."

She continued, "Soon after I gave birth, I went to a friend's wedding and I wanted to wear fancy clothes and I wasn't fitting into anything and I don't know why I'm telling you this information, but I had so many A-list designers who I had thought were friends of mine who just turned me down saying, 'listen we have nothing for you'."

The Tumhari Sulu actress further said that double standards exist everyone and it's a part of the game. "If that's how they want to treat people, that's how they want to do it, it's fine," she told the magazine.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got hitched in a hush-hush ceremony in a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. The couple recently completed four years of marital bliss. Besides son Guriq, they also have a daughter Mehr. Workwise, Neha was last seen essaying the role of a cop in Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday.