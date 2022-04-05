Noorani Chehra: Nupur Sanon Says She Never Thought Nawazuddin Siddiqui Would Be So Chilled Out On The Sets

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra and needless to say she's pretty excited about the same. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Nupur spoke about working with the versatile actor and said that she feels fortunate to be working with him in her debut film.

"I feel fortunate to be working opposite Nawazuddin sir and that, too, in my debut film. He is a phenomenal actor and easy to work with. When you are starting off, you have less experience and it's a tricky space. Hence, it is comforting when you're working with someone who is so good at what they do," said Nupur while speaking to Times Of India.

Not so long ago, Nupur uploaded a picture on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen enjoying a bullock cart ride with Nawazuddin.

When asked about the backstory of the picture, she said, "We had some time off and decided to explore the village where we were shooting."

She went on to add that she has never really been to a village, so it was an exciting experience for her.

"Nawaz sir told me that he hails from Budhana, a village, which was close to where we were shooting. He mentioned how he would ride a bullock cart, so on a whim, we decided to take a bullock cart ride. Since he knew how to ride it, he taught me a few tricks," added Sanon.

While speaking about the Kick actor, Nupur also mentioned that she had never thought that he would be so chilled out on the sets. She said that she thought Nawazuddin would be one of those actors, who would sit in a corner, be in his own zone and not like to be disturbed. However, she was pleasantly surprised to find that he is anything but that.