Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals She Had Refused To Do Pyaar Ka Punchnama; Rajkummar Rao Gave Her This Advice

Nushratt Bharrucha made her Hindi film debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) in 2018. But, she tasted commercial success with Kartik Aaryan's rom-com Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In her new interview with a portal, Nushrratt revealed that she had refused to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama. However, after listening to her LSD co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sial's advice, she changed her mind and gave her nod to the film.

Nushrratt told Indian Express, "I had done LSD, it was such a path-breaking film. After that film, I wanted to do similar films only. I had fallen in love with acting while shooting LSD and the film did so well that I thought this is the way to go. But then I didn't get any work."

The actress revealed that she initially turned down Pyaar Ka Punchnama because she was 'hell-bent' on doing only a certain kind of cinema.

"But then I had good co-stars in LSD, Raj (Rajkummar Rao) and Amit (Sial) who said, 'Are you mad? Picture mil rahi hai, bohot badi baat hai. (You are being offered a film. It is a big deal). Many people don't get this kind of opportunity. Just do it even if you don't want to right now. You will reach a phase in your life when you'll pick what you want to do,'" the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star told the news portal.

Nushrratt said that she is glad that he listened to Rajkummar and Amit's advice as it helped her to reach the place where she is today.

She added, "I don't have that sense. If it was up to me, I would have ended up doing nothing. I was a newcomer, they had done some work. So, their advice made sense. That's how I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. You get work when you do more work. Films will flop. You will go down and out but you have to keep working. You can't design it. You have no control over where life takes you in this industry."

Currently, Nushrratt is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari in which she is headlined the cast.