Prakash Raj On Mafia In Entertainment Industry: Pandemic Put A Stop To It, Now Content Is Becoming The King

Prakash Raj is one of the pan India actors who carries his heart on his sleeves. The senior actor, who has been a part of several popular movies like Wanted, Singham, Dabangg 2 etc, has been quite vocal about his opinions and doesn't believe in mincing his words. Interestingly, he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy thriller Mukhbir. And as Mukhbir is set to release on the OTT platform, Prakash has been all praises for the web space which opened doors for him as an actor and helped him explore other subjects. He also admitted that now he doesn't have to worry about doing 'certain kinds of loud films'

Talking in depth about the matter, Prakash Raj was of the opinion that the entertainment industry has been run by a mafia. "Cinema is a language, the most recent human language. It was like a river and it flowed but people stopped it. They put conditions on it that you should show it only in theatres and began thinking writing was only about two-and-a-half hour stories. Everybody had been stopping things like you can't release it on TV first etc. But once the pandemic stopped this mafia, people had to go and this content came out," he was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.

In fact, Prakash also emphasised that since the mafia has been put on a hold post pandemic, content has emerged as the new king. "In the recent past also, we have been seeing many series or stories that are very slice of life. People are tired of the cacophony. And with the pandemic, people are connecting to more content. And when you see the fakeness is dying and the mafia is not able to convert, while there is a fair play for talent and content, it feels good. The content is becoming the king. To come out of this cacophony, this sort of effort matters".

Furthermore, Prakash is pinning hopes on Mukhbir and said it doesn't come with the approach of bashing the neighbour country in the name of patriotism. Also starring Zain Khan Durrani and Adil Hussain in key roles, Mukhbir is slated to release on November 11 on Zee5.