Raj Kundra Slams Sherlyn Chopra For Producing X-Rated Content: She Will Be Arrested Soon…

Raj Kundra has been highly active on social media in recent times and doesn't hesitate to give his opinion on any matter. Last year, he got embroiled in a controversy when actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against him and Shilpa for fraud and mental harassment. The actress also publicly rebuked him for creating obscene content in the name of entertainment. However, while commenting on a tweet, Raj got back to Sherlyn for creating the same time of content, making her a hypocrite.

Recently, as Sherlyn berated Raj for his role in making X-rated content, the latter posted a tweet saying, "Dogs LOVE to bark, and some love to finger! Doesn't take rocket science to google these words and many links will pop up exposing the barking dog. @MahaCyber1 has been informed, they have date and time stamps to expose the lying female dog."

A Twitter user by the name of Akash Singh replied to Raj and referred to Sherlyn's OnlyFans account. He wrote, "Yes, I saw the latest pussy licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans, its very hot, but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file case against you on her complaint? I guess they don't watch hot sexy videos 😊."

Raj Kundra noticed the tweet and then replied, "This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on OnlyFans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon....matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1."

In 2021, Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for fraud and mental harassment. In response, the couple registered an Rs. 50 crore defamation suit on her with the demand for a public apology.