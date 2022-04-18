Rajat Rawail Hospitalised After He Ruptures His Varicose Vein; Actor Advised Total Bed Rest

Bollywood actor Rajat Rawail was recently admitted to a hospital after excessive loss of blood after he ruptured a varicose vein in his right leg.



The actor, who was recently seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, was reportedly hospitalised in Mumbai over the weekend. Rawail opened up about his health scare in a statement to ETimes and said, "As of now the bleeding has stopped from the raptured vein in my leg. My wound is healing."

He then went on to assure that he is doing much better and is undergoing the required treatment. The actor added, "I have been advised total bed rest with no visitors. I will be seeing senior vascular surgeon Dr Pankaj Patel tomorrow at Leelavati hospital, Bandra for a second opinion on my surgery and thereafter shall proceed accordingly."



Rajat concluded by thanking everyone for all the concern whilst asking them to keep him in their prayers. Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Rawail is likely to be discharged from the hospital today.

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed And How She Doesn't Let It Affect Her

Sanjay Dutt Says He Took Drugs To Look Cool In Front Of Women, Recalls People Calling Him 'Charsi' Post Rehab

On the professional front, Rajat was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The 49-year-old has featured in films like Gali Gali Chor Hai, Policegiri, Judwaa 2, Desi Magic among others. He is best remembered for starring as Tsunami Singh in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bodyguard.