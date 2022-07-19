Ranbir Kapoor On Kesariya Memes Over The Use Of 'Love Storiyaan': It's Fine As Long As People Enjoy The Song

After the long wait, the much awaited song 'Kesariya' from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Brahmastra was unveiled on Sunday (July 17). As soon as the makers dropped this love anthem crooned by Arijit Singh, netizens shared their take on it.

While some praised Alia-Ranbir's passionate chemistry in the song and Arijit's melodious voice, one specific line from the track featuring the words 'love storiyaan' gave rise to several jokes and memes on social media. The lyrics in question go, "Rabba ne tujhko bannane mein, kardi hai husn ki khaali tijoriyan, kajal ki syaahi se likhi hai tune jaane, kitno ki love storiya."

Many felt that lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya could have done a better job. However, recently in an interview with india.com when Ranbir Kapoor was asked to react to all the trolling and meme-fest around 'Kesariya' song, the actor had a surprising response.

Calling memes and trolling a part of life, the actor said that he is fine with it as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam's music and Arijit Singh's singing.

While responding to the question, Ranbir smiles and said, "For 'Love Storiyaan'? No, it's great! See listen, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do...We're very excited about the song and it's got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it's fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam's music and Arijit Singh's singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that's what the endeavour is."

Speaking about Brahmastra, the ambitious project marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt on the big screen. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.