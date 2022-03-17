Sandeepa Dhar Shares Chilling Story Of Leaving Kashmir While Hiding In Truck During Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits

For some, The Kashmir Files is a movie while for others, it's a frightening truth that they had faced in their lives. Sandeepa Dhar is one of the B-town celebrities who belonged to Kashmir, but she had to leave her homeland along with her parents in the midnight while hiding in the truck during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Sandeepa took to her Instagram page to share her bone-chilling story during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and revealed how she and her family managed to flee from their homeland safely.

She wrote, "The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father's feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night! As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her "Panun kashir "(my Kashmir)."

She further lauded the team of The Kashmir Files for showing the world the truth.

"This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It's been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. This is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet,only a film, there is still no justice for us. Thank you Vivek Agnihotri for showing the world the truth . And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," wrote Dhar.

She also shared a couple of pictures of her Kashmir house and captioned it as, "I asked the rose, where is your scent? It said, "The autumn took it away." I asked the spring, why the lines on your forehead? It said, "For my wounds have been salted." So I left the garden that once bloomed And since then, I wander, aimless."