Shamshera Twitter Review: Did Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Hit The Right Chord With Audience?

Kumar Swayam RahatJugunu

"#Shamshera Review: Biggest Takeaways are Ranbir's performance, dialogues, action scenes, BGMs & cinematography 👍. On the flipside, some lagging scenes affect the film in 2nd half but the climax makes up for it 👌 Good casting also helps."

Amarendra Kumar amarendra6560

"1st half completed ..what a great comeback #Ranbirkapoor #Shamshera will not let you to bore in any part....And mass entry of #RanbirKapoor."

Shivam Talreja CinemaPointr

"#Shamshera basically shows the most Badass version of #RanbirKapoor. Brilliant filmmaking with Vaaniofficial & duttsanjay nailing their acts. Do not miss the beginning of the film & #AdityaNarayan song. Best comeback ever. Solid entry."

Amarendra Kumar amarendra6560

"I am in theatre write now And I can definitely say #Ranbirkapoor is best actor of this generation as he play every role with such a perfection. Loved him watching in #shamshera . Do not miss this. #ShamsheraReview

⭐⭐⭐⭐4*/5* My Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟."

Prashant Mishra PrashantMi555

"#ShamsheraReview Rating -⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Shamshera彡 is a big screen adventure, it melts your heart, force you too love it, the concept visuals, direction and undoubtedly Performance carries the oxygen from beginning to end. Narration wow ! Must Watch! #Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt."

The Reviewer Themoviesfirst

"#ShamsheraReview is E³ :- Engaging. Entertainment. Excellent. The entry scene of Ranbir, The train sequence, The face off, all have clicked right in this masala entertainer, Perfect movie for the masses, It has some great shot, kudos to Karan Malhotra and the whole team.⭐⭐⭐⭐."

DK BOSE. DevKumarBose

"SHAMSHERA Review: There's everything in this movie from Romance Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot!!! Great direction and perfect execution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date! My rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 - MUST WATCH."