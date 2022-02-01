Shivaanii Rai Opens Up On Her Role And Working Experience With Vivek Oberoi And Rohit Bose In Verses Of War

Actress Shivaanii Rai who was previously seen in short film The Wallet starring Naseeruddin Shah and film Friday is now seen in recently released short film Verses of War starring Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Bose. Helmed by director Prasad Kadam, Shivaanii is playing an Army Officer's wife in the short film which released on Republic Day.

Talking about the short film she says, "This story is about two soldiers from neighbouring countries cross border in a conflicting zone. When an Indian Army officers during an operation get caught in Pakistan and the Pakistani officer finds a diary with poems and versus. Then how the two gradually create a unique relationship after discovering their shared love of poetry and shayari. We get to see a human and artistic side of two officers apart from war which bonds them. After all this, the Pakistani officer lands up meeting his wife in India. So what brings him in India is very interesting to watch."

Sharing about how she landed into the role she states, "I received the story 3 years back and when I read, I thought that a film should be made on this. When I submitted the story to Vikas Gutgutia from FNP, he really loved it. I approached ad filmmaker Kapil Mishra for screenplay writing as I had full faith in his work that he will do justice to the story. When the script was finally approved by producers, Rohit and Vivek Oberoi loved the story and they agreed to come on board. This made the entire project very huge and took it to another level which we never imagined."

Giving insight into her character she adds, "I play the role of a wife of an Indian Army officer essayed by Vivek Oberoi. It wasn't very challenging on playing the part because I come from Army background. It's like my day to day living. When I was widow in the film, I feel as a human it's very natural and obvious for us to react in that particular way because losing someone is something we all experience in our lives. But the challenge was to match up with Rohit and Vivek because both of them are amazing actors. Also without wasting any time, I wanted to portray it flawlessly because we had time limit. So I practiced a lot off camera and my coactors really supported me."

Lastly, sharing her working experience for the film she says, "Initially, when we did the reading session I was extremely nervous, both my coactors Rohit and Vivek were concerned about me if I'll be able to pull this off. But when I reached the set and did my first scene with Rohit, it happened in 1 take. He was very happy with it and I felt amazing. My director is an amazing human being who gives complete space to his actors and a very keen observer."

She has few projects in pipeline which will be announced soon.