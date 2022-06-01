Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Used To Tell Him To Avoid Writing Songs On Gun Culture, Reveals Gurdas Maan

Netizens haven't moved on yet from the sudden demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead on Sunday and his untimely demise has left the nation in shock.

While the entire nation sympathies with Moose Wala's parents, singer Gurdas Maan reveals to a media portal that Moose Wala's parents used to advise him to avoid writing songs on gun culture.

"When you become an idol for the youth, they start doing the same things. His parents used to explain this to him. His father told me that he used to tell him to write songs on other topics. But Sidhu Moose Wala said that when he tried writing a song on his mom, no one listened. Whenever someone said something about him, he'd write a song as revenge. His fans liked that. His mind worked that way," Gurdas Maan said in an interview with India Today.

Speaking about Moose Wala's muder, Gurdas said that it's very sad. He further revealed that he met his parents, and it is difficult to see them in such a bad condition. He went on to add that when something like this happens, other artists also start thinking how and where they will perform.

Sharing a happy memory related to Moose Wala, Gurdas recalled, "One of his songs had just released. He sang very well. I called him and he was so happy. He put the speaker on and made his parents talk to me. From then on, whenever I'd call, he'd do the same. His parents would say 'Wow, Gurdas Maan loves you so much'. I said that not just me, the whole world loves him."

In the same interview, when Mann was asked if he ever received such threats, he denied and said that neither he has received such kind of threats nor he has been involved in any gang war.