The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher Reveals How Salman Khan Reacted To His Film's Success

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files which initially released in limited screens, took the nation by storm with its glowing reviews and blockbuster success at the box office. The Anupam Kher-starrer has now all set to racing towards Rs 250 Crore-mark in its third week of release.

Meanwhile, many B-town stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu lauded the movie's success at the ticket window. And now, the latest celebrity to join this bandwagon is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Faces Police Complaint Over 'Bhopali Means Homosexual' Comment

Recently, when Anupam Kher graced Times Now Navbharat's Frankly Speaking show, he opened up on how Salman reacted to his film's success. The veteran actor revealed that the superstar personally reached out to him after watching the movie and congratulated him on its success at the box office.

Kher said that he received a call from the Tiger 3 actor and mentioned, "But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me."

Akshay Kumar On Bachchhan Paandey Underperforming At Box Office: I Don't Blame The Kashmir Files For It

Speaking about how the Hindi film industry is surprised at the film's performance at the box office, the senior actor said, "I think they're too much in a shock. Aisa kabhi hua nahi hai. Whenever a shocking thing happens, it's a very very strange reaction. Like ab Sholay bani thi, yeh mujhe Ramesh Sippy ji ne khud bataya, toh pehle teen week chali hi nahi qki logon ko samajh nahi aaya ki Hindustan me aisi film bhi ban sakti hai. Pehle teen week, it was declared a flop, but then it became a cult film. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, premiere huwa tha toh the industry was saying, 'Oh my God! Yeh kya banaya diya hai, yeh toh shaadi ka video hai'. But it turned out to be the biggest grosser."

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, the movie is based on the brutal atrocities faced by the Kashmir Pandit community during the Kashmir insurgency. It features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.