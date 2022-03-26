Akshay Kumar On Bachchhan Paandey Underperforming At Box Office: I Don't Blame The Kashmir Files For It

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's mass entertainer Bachchhan Paandey released in theatres on March 18. The film which received mixed reviews from the critics, failed to rake in big numbers due to The Kashmir Files wave which has taken the nation by storm.

In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Akshay spoke about his film performing below expectations at the box office. The superstar said that he is happy with the success of The Kashmir Files and doesn't blame it for his film's average performance. He said that the Anupam Kher-starrer was a storm and his film came in the eye of it.

Taapsee Pannu On The Success Of The Kashmir Files: It Can't Be A Bad Film For It To Last That Long

The Khiladi Kumar told Hindustan Times, "Firstly, let me tell you I am elated with the success that Kashmir files has seen. It tells you the power of cinema and that there is no formula of starting budgets and films of a certain way that guarantee success. It proves that the audiences are who we make our films for and when they lap up something it just flies. Yes, I would have liked Bachchhan Paandey to better than what it is doing but not once do I blame the Kashmir files for it. That film is a storm and we came in the eye of it."

Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Says Wearing Eye Lens Was Extremely Difficult; 'Jaan Nikal Jaati Thi'

Earlier, while speaking at an event in Bhopal, Akshay Kumar had lauded the success of The Kashmir Files and said, "Vivek ji ne Kashmir Files bana kar humara desh k ek bohot bade dardanak sach ko samne rakha hain. Ye film ek aisi bhet bann kar ayi, ye aur baat hain ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya hain." (Vivek Agnihotri has brought to the forefront a bitter truth. The film has come like a blessing, but yes, it destroyed my film Bachchhan Paandey).

Speaking about Bachchhan Paandey, the film is a remake of Kartik Subbaraj's Tamil film Jigarthanda which starred Siddharth and Bobby Simba in leading roles.

Akshay also talked about the trend of South remakes in Bollywood and him being a part of them in his chat with Hindustan Times.

The superstar said, "I also do original scripts. Among my upcoming films which are original, there's Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG2, Gorkha to name a few. Yes there are also some remakes but that's because these are films I've watched and loved and I'm excited to bring to our audience as I feel the market for the same hasn't been tapped."

Akshay said that it's not a one-way deal and cited examples of his own films like Special 26 and Oh My God getting remade in the South film industry.

Likewise there are films of other Bollywood actors that have been remade as well. If something has worked, it's successful, everyone wants to have a piece of the pie. It's natural. So it works both ways," the daily quoted him as saying.