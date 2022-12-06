Throwback: When Malaika Arora Was 'Frightened' Of Being A Working Single Mother After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan

Actor-television personality Malaika Arora keeps making headlines, be it for her personal life or profession. The actress recently launched her reality chat show Moving In With Malaika, and in its first episode, she talked about several things, including her failed marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and how he has been there with her as a support system during her most difficult times. Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017 after almost 18 years of marriage. However, the two share a cordial bond and co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Malaika a few months ago recalled the time when she got divorced and felt like "the whole world is crashing." In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan needed her "more than ever" and that she felt "scared, vulnerable, frightened," but said that she had to take things "one day at a time."

"When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn't (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that's a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes," Malaika told the publication.

Further, she added, "Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn't take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I needs to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important."

After her separation from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika found love with actor Arjun Kapoor and began her relationship with him in 2019. Malaika's son shares a good bond with Arjun, and both are often spotted together.

