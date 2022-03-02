Urmila Matondkar Was Badly Hurt While Filming Chamma Chamma Song; Says 'I Had Scratches All Over My Body'

Urmila Matondkar has been a part of many hit dance numbers in her career spanning several decades. One amongst them is the iconic 'Chamma Chamma' song from Rajkumar Santoshi's 1998 film China Gate. But do you folks know that the actress had ended up getting bruised while filming this song?

Recently when the Rangeela star graced a dance-based reality show, she walked down the memory lane and shared some of her memories associated with this song in which she sported a 'banjaran' look and donned 15-kg jewellery.

Urmila said,"When we did a look test and photo session for this song, Rajkumar Santoshi Sir asked me, 'aren't you wearing too much jewellery?'. I told him that the accessories are important for the Banjaran look in the song. The lehenga itself was around 5kg because of all authentic work while the jewellery weighed around 15kg."

The actress revealed that director Rajkumar Santoshi warned her to remove some pieces of jewellery if she wanted to because he wouldn't allow her to change the look later, but she decided to keep it for authenticity. Urmila said that when she started filming the song, her first step was to give a side look. As soon as she did that, her own earring slapped her. "Us tamache ki goonj mujhe aaj tak yaad hai (I still remember the echo of that slap)," the actress joked on the show. She further said that there were several scratches all over her body after she wrapped up the song.

However, her hard work and dedication paid off as the song was a huge hit with the masses and earned her lot of praises all across the world.

Urmila recalled, "My friend called me from New York and told me that everyone was silent during the entire movie, but as soon as the song started, even the people in New York started throwing money in the theatre."

China Gate revolved around a group of old exiled army men who decide to free a village from an evil bandit. The movie stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Danny Danzangpa, Paresh Rawal amongst others.