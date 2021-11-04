urmila-matondkar-reveals-why-she-cancelled-her-diwali-plans

Diwali is one such festival, which every celebrity loves to celebrate. However, actress Urmila Matondkar is quite upset that she can't celebrate the festival of light this year, as she has been tested positive for COVID-19, and she is under home quarantine.

Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Fans To Take Care During Diwali Festivities

While speaking to Times Of India, Urmila said, "My Diwali plans went for a toss after I tested positive for COVID-19. I also cannot enjoy the delicious Diwali faraal. I was also looking forward to meeting my family members at this close-knit bash I had planned, which now stands cancelled. I will celebrate Diwali all by myself this time."

When asked how she celebrated Diwali with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir in the past, she revealed, "Diwali has been a lot of fun with my hubby around. We usually spend the festival at our farmhouse as our dogs cannot bear the loud sound of crackers. I like how Mohsin lights up the place during Diwali. It looks absolutely stunning. He is also a big foodie and likes to binge on the faraal, which my relatives and friends bring home. However, he is sad that this time he is going to miss out on all of that."

Urmila Matondkar Shares 'Mangalsutra Moment' From Her Wedding On Her Fifth Wedding Anniversary

In the same interview, Urmila further stated that she is relieved that her husband and her house-staff have been tested negative for COVID-19.