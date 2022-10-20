When Birthday Girl Nargis Fakhri Said Rejecting Casting Couch Invitations Cost Her Several Films

Actress Nargis Fakhri debuted in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011 opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The US-born star instantly became popular for her looks and the role she played in the film. The movie is termed as one of Bollywood's classics, while Nargis later on did several films.

Despite performing in a bunch of hit films, Nargis' appearances in Hindi films decreased. However, the actress, notwithstanding the lows, has always remained grounded. She never refrained from saying what she felt and is known as a bold and fiery lady.

Nargis in several contentious interviews had made shocking revelations related to the time she had spent in Bollywood and about the widespread prevalence of casting couch.

The actress turned 43 today (October 20). The actress in 2019, Nargis, spoke about how she lost a lot of work in Bollywood because she was not hungry for fame.

In an interview with ex-pornstar Britney De La Mora on her XXXchurch YouTube channel that was about Bollywood and its many hidden gems, Nargis said, "I always knew what I was hungry for. I am not hungry for fame. Therefore, nothing can be agreed to do. Can not be nude. Or can't sleep with the director. I have lost many jobs because I have not done 'some things'. And it was heartbreaking." Click here to watch the interview

"I had a standard. I had a boundary. But it felt bad when I was thrown out for taking these things more than once. But then I came to know that good people win. Of course, do not win by holding their way, but 'own' win by holding a path," she added.

The Madras Cafe actress also disclosed how she received a modelling opportunity from Playboy magazine and, in spite of getting a good amount, she turned the offer down. Nargis stated that the agents wanted her for a nude photoshoot while she wasn't comfortable with doing it.

In the interview, Nargis said, "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no."

Although Nargis Fakhri has stayed away from silver screens for quite some time, her last appearance was in Torbaaz alongside Sanjay Dutt in 2020. She is now looking at some scripts and is eager to make a comeback on screen. Her next project is Hari Hara Veera Mallu by Pawan Kalyan.