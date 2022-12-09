Harish Shankar Posts Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Glimpse From Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sets; Fans Thank Him

Pawan Kalyan In HHVM Photo Credit: Internet

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming periodic action drama under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi, titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM). The movie's shooting is taking place on the elaborate sets erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Director Harish Shankar, who was in news for his alleged Theri remake film with actor Pawan Kalyan, dropped by the sets of HHVM on December 9. The director posted a few glimpses from the sets in which he was spotted with PSPK.

Harish Shankar is also filming Bhavadheeyudu Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. He started his association with the actor in the year 2012 by directing him in Gabbar Singh. Harish is one of the biggest fans of the actor and never shuns an opportunity to showcase his affection.

Fans of the powerstar are joyful after Harish Shankar tweeted a set of pictures from the sets of HHVM. He wrote, "Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you

@DirKrish

for the reception

@MythriOfficial

Let's Rock !!!!!." (sic)

In the pictures, Harish Shankar was seen posing with the film's director Krish Jagarlamudi, and the producers of Mythri Movie Makers.

Check them out here:

Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial

Let’s Rock !!!!! pic.twitter.com/FbiKL2BydF — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 9, 2022

HHVM stars Nidhhi Agerwal in the role of Panchami, Arjun Rampal as Aurangzeb and Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara. In addition, Adithya Menon and Pujita Ponnada will be seen in the film playing important characters.

HHVM is a production venture of A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production. Gnana Shekar VS is working as the film's cinematographer, and KL Praveen is on board as its editor. MM Keeravani is working on the film's background score and tunes. The movie is being made on a budget of about Rs 200 Crore, reportedly. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to hit the screens on March 30, 2023.