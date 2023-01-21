Queen Of Universe: Fans REACT As Sushmita Sen Buys Swanky New Mercedes Worth Over Rs 1.5 Cr - WATCH
Sushmita Sen Mercedes: The former Miss Universe has purchased a swanky new car, which will cost you a bomb. Here's how the fans reacted after she shared a video of her Mercedes Gle 53 on her official Instagram handle!
News
Saturday, January 21, 2023, 15:03 [IST]
