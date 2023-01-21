Queen Of Universe: Fans REACT As Sushmita Sen Buys Swanky New Mercedes Worth Over Rs 1.5 Cr - WATCH

Sushmita Sen Mercedes: The former Miss Universe has purchased a swanky new car, which will cost you a bomb. Here's how the fans reacted after she shared a video of her Mercedes Gle 53 on her official Instagram handle!

Sushmita Sen Mercedes: It's time to send congratulatory messages to the Bollywood diva as she has bought a new swanky car worth over one crore. On Saturday (January 21), Sushmita Sen shared a video on social media to inform the fans about her new purchase. Giving her fans a glimpse of her latest car, the Main Hoon Na actress penned a sweet note.