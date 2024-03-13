Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Cast Fees: After Animal, Triptii Dimri Doubles Fee But Gets Only 20% Of Kartik's Salary?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Cast Fees: When Triptii Dimri gave her approval for Sandeep Reddy Venga's Animal, little did she know that she would emerge as one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Although she proved her mantle in Bulbnul and Qala, she couldn't go mainstream. However, Animal changed her fortunes as she outshined the leading lady Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

TRIPTI DIMRI DOUBLES HER FEES FOR BHUL BHULAIYAA 3?

Triptii Dimri is riding high on the success of Animal, which emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2023. Her steamy scenes with Ranbir Kapoor created ripples on the silver screen, making her the national crush of India in no time.

Fans went gaga over her acting chops and innocence in the movie, lauding her for her star presence.

"The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 even happily paid her what she demanded as it suited the production budget as well. Triptii is taking one film at a time and she is in no rush to reach the peak and is taking stepping stones. Triptii is not one of those actors who work according to the success rate, but she demands how much she deserves," a source told BollywoodLife.