Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Cast Fees: After Animal, Triptii Dimri Doubles Fee But Gets Only 20% Of Kartik's Salary?

Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3
Cast
Fees:
When
Triptii
Dimri
gave
her
approval
for
Sandeep
Reddy
Venga's
Animal,
little
did
she
know
that
she
would
emerge
as
one
of
the
most
sought-after
actresses
in
Bollywood.
Although
she
proved
her
mantle
in
Bulbnul
and
Qala,
she
couldn't
go
mainstream.
However,
Animal
changed
her
fortunes
as
she
outshined
the
leading
lady
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
the
film.
TRIPTI
DIMRI
DOUBLES
HER
FEES
FOR
BHUL
BHULAIYAA
3?
Triptii
Dimri
is
riding
high
on
the
success
of
Animal,
which
emerged
as
one
of
the
highest
grossers
of
2023.
Her
steamy
scenes
with
Ranbir
Kapoor
created
ripples
on
the
silver
screen,
making
her
the
national
crush
of
India
in
no
time.
Fans
went
gaga
over
her
acting
chops
and
innocence
in
the
movie,
lauding
her
for
her
star
presence.
"The
makers
of
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3
even
happily
paid
her
what
she
demanded
as
it
suited
the
production
budget
as
well.
Triptii
is
taking
one
film
at
a
time
and
she
is
in
no
rush
to
reach
the
peak
and
is
taking
stepping
stones.
Triptii
is
not
one
of
those
actors
who
work
according
to
the
success
rate,
but
she
demands
how
much
she
deserves," a
source
told
BollywoodLife.