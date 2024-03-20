Prithviraj Sukumaran Praises Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys' as 'Deeply Evocative'

Acclaimed
actor
Boman
Irani
has
finally
announced
his
long-awaited
directorial
debut,
'The
Mehta
Boys'.
Having
dedicated
considerable
time
to
this
passion
project,
the
actor
has
not
only
directed
but
also
penned
the
screenplay
alongside
Oscar-winning
writer
Alex
Dinelaris.
Shortly
after
the
movie's
announcement,
Pan
India
Star
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
showed
his
support
for
Boman
Irani's
debut
by
posting
a
story
on
social
media.
It's
heartening
to
see
artists
like
Sukumaran
rallying
behind
Boman
Irani
as
he
ventures
into
this
new
chapter
of
his
career.
Sukumaran
shared,
"I
had
the
privilege
of
reading
the
script.
Deeply
evocative!
Cannot
wait
to
see
@boman_irani's
vision
for
the
same." To
which
the
actor
responded,
"Brother,
you'll
be
the
first
to
experience
it.
Can't
wait
to
share.
Touched
by
your
post."
It's
heartening
to
witness
two
artists
supporting
each
other
in
their
crafts,
reflecting
a
special
bond
that
transcends
their
respective
fields.
'The
Mehta
Boys'
delves
into
the
intricate
dynamics
of
a
father-son
relationship,
unfolding
over
a
tense
48-hour
period.
With
its
promising
teaser,
the
film
offers
a
glimpse
into
Boman's
masterful
portrayal
of
characters,
capturing
their
essence
with
precision.
As
a
seasoned
storyteller,
Boman
has
showcased
his
talent
for
crafting
compelling
narratives,
leaving
audiences
eagerly
anticipating
the
release
of
this
project.
The
eagerly
awaited
'The
Mehta
Boys'
is
set
to
premiere
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
as
part
of
its
exciting
lineup
of
shows
and
movies
for
the
upcoming
year.
Among
the
highly
anticipated
titles
in
the
lineup
are
'Citadel
Honey
Bunny',
'Call
Me
Bae',
'Matka
King',
and
'Ashwatthama',
promising
viewers
a
diverse
range
of
captivating
stories
and
experiences.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 16:41 [IST]