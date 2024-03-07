English Edition
Big Girls Don't Cry: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Are In Awe Of Prime Video's New Show

By
Prime Video's upcoming young-adult series Big Girls Don't Cry has been receiving tremendous love and appreciation from the industry, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and so many more, for its enchanting portrayal of sisterhood, friendships, independence, rebellion, love, heartbreaks, and dreams through the eyes of the young and talented lead cast of the series.

Big Girls Don't Cry takes audiences into the fascinating world of the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of young girls navigate life's myriad exhilarating adventures as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large. And along the journey, each of them battles with an internal struggle to remain true to their own unique identities.

Premiering on March 14 on Prime Video, the series is created by Nitya Mehra and boasts a predominantly women-led cast including Avantika Vandanapu (Ludo), Aneet Padda (Roohi), Dalai (Pluggy), Vidushi (Kavya), Lhakyila (JC), Afrah Sayed (Noor), and Akshita Sood (Dia) in lead roles, along with Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chadda.

Check out all the love, appreciation and applause showered on Big Girls Don't Cry by these B-Town celebrities;

Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 16:46 [IST]
X