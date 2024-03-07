Big Girls Don't Cry: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Are In Awe Of Prime Video's New Show

Prime
Video's
upcoming
young-adult
series
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
has
been
receiving
tremendous
love
and
appreciation
from
the
industry,
including
Deepika
Padukone,
Ranveer
Singh,
Katrina
Kaif,
Karan
Johar,
Anurag
Kashyap,
and
so
many
more,
for
its
enchanting
portrayal
of
sisterhood,
friendships,
independence,
rebellion,
love,
heartbreaks,
and
dreams
through
the
eyes
of
the
young
and
talented
lead
cast
of
the
series.
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
takes
audiences
into
the
fascinating
world
of
the
prestigious
Vandana
Valley,
where
a
group
of
young
girls
navigate
life's
myriad
exhilarating
adventures
as
they
challenge
not
only
the
norms
of
the
school
but
society
at
large.
And
along
the
journey,
each
of
them
battles
with
an
internal
struggle
to
remain
true
to
their
own
unique
identities.
Premiering
on
March
14
on
Prime
Video,
the
series
is
created
by
Nitya
Mehra
and
boasts
a
predominantly
women-led
cast
including
Avantika
Vandanapu
(Ludo),
Aneet
Padda
(Roohi),
Dalai
(Pluggy),
Vidushi
(Kavya),
Lhakyila
(JC),
Afrah
Sayed
(Noor),
and
Akshita
Sood
(Dia)
in
lead
roles,
along
with
Pooja
Bhatt,
Raima
Sen,
Zoya
Hussain,
and
Mukul
Chadda.
Check
out
all
the
love,
appreciation
and
applause
showered
on
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
by
these
B-Town
celebrities;