Farrey OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Alizeh Agnihotri's Film On Zee5

Farrey
OTT
Release
Date:
Alizeh,
who
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Farrey,
opened
about
the
love
that
has
garnered
from
all
the
corners.
"I've
been
overwhelmed
by
the
incredible
response
to
my
performance
in
'Farrey'
from
audiences
across
the
country.
The
love
and
praise
I've
received
have
exceeded
my
wildest
expectations,
and
I'm
deeply
grateful
for
it.
As
the
film
gears
up
for
its
digital
premiere
on
ZEE5,
I'm
hopeful
that
this
wave
of
appreciation
continues.
I'm
grateful
towards
the
amazing
team
and
co-stars
I
had
the
privilege
of
working
with
on
this
film.
We
are
extremely
excited
to
have
this
opportunity
for
more
people
to
watch
Farrey," Alizeh
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
Tellychakkar
