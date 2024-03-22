Farrey OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Alizeh Agnihotri's Film On Zee5

Farrey OTT Release Date: Alizeh, who made her Bollywood debut with Farrey, opened about the love that has garnered from all the corners. "I've been overwhelmed by the incredible response to my performance in 'Farrey' from audiences across the country. The love and praise I've received have exceeded my wildest expectations, and I'm deeply grateful for it. As the film gears up for its digital premiere on ZEE5, I'm hopeful that this wave of appreciation continues. I'm grateful towards the amazing team and co-stars I had the privilege of working with on this film. We are extremely excited to have this opportunity for more people to watch Farrey," Alizeh said in a statement as quoted as saying by Tellychakkar