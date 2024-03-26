Main Atal Hoon OTT Release EXCLUSIVE! Director Ravi Jadhav Reveals Anectode About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Life

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: Ravi Jadhav, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, spilled the beans about his film, lesser-known anecdotes about late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a lot more.

Could you share any lesser-known anecdotes or aspects of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life that have influenced your approach towards him?

His simplicity really impacted and influenced me. He was a very humble and down-to-earth person throughout his life. Even when he became a senior minister, he didn't lose his simplicity. He enjoyed basic things like simple food and watching movies in the theatre. He always stayed among people and close to them, wanting to connect with them. His humble roots, even when he rose to great heights, showed in his simple way of living. He had a special fondness for farmers and small villages, working to bridge them with larger cities. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana that he launched has significantly altered the map of India today.

Can you tell us a touching story about Atal Bihari Vajpayee that someone close to him shared with you, and how did it change your understanding of him?

During the shoot of this film, we met a lot of people and everyone we met had one thing in common to say about Atal Ji: that he was very a very emotional person. What stood out was how, despite being emotional on the inside, he had to showcase strength outwardly when he stepped into the role of the Prime Minister. It was fascinating and interesting to see the journey of someone driven by emotions transform into a strong leader, a theme running through the film. His emotions were all towards the nation, not for himself but for his duty towards the country. The nation always came first for him. Therefore, contemplating the mentality of an emotional poet when making tough decisions, altered my understanding of him.

Atal Ji took many life-changing decisions for India, which changed the history of the country for the better. However, which decision or policy of his do you think was the most impactful and why?

I believe the move he made, and the atom bomb tests he conducted in Pokhran were really impactful. Before that, people doubted India's ability to stand up for itself. India was seen as weak, always advocating for peace but with the atomic bomb test in Pokhran, he showed that while India desires peace, it's also capable of defending itself if needed. That's something I found really inspiring about Atal Ji-his strong determination. Another decision he took was to push for giving 18-year-olds the right to vote. Although it didn't happen while he was in power, later on, the government had to agree to his suggestion, and the voting right was granted to 18-year-olds. Also, his idea to connect all villages in India, linking them to four major cities, was remarkable. This not only made business easier but also helped farmers transport their produce quickly to the market. The realization of what we now call the 'golden corridor' is all thanks to his vision. Today, we see a vast network of roads benefiting countless people-a true testament to Atal Ji's foresight.