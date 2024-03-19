Panchayat 3 To Pataal Lok 2: List Of Prime Video Shows Set To Return With New Seasons

Panchayat
3
Announced:
The
annual
Amazon
Prime
Video
event
was
held
in
Mumbai
today
(March
19)
where
the
OTT
giants
announced
the
slate
of
upcoming
shows
and
films
across
languages.
In
the
wake
of
a
successful
2023,
Prime
Video's
forthcoming
lineup
showcases
a
wide
array
of
new
series,
much-awaited
returns,
original
movies,
co-productions,
and
post-theatrical
releases.
LIST
OF
PRIME
VIDEO
SHOWS
RETURNING
WITH
NEW
SEASONS
The
event
was
attended
by
100+
celebrities
including
Varun
Dhawan,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Karan
Johar,
Manoj
Bajpayee
among
others
where
around
70
shows
and
films
were
announced.
However,
we'll
talk
about
the
much-awaited
show
which
are
set
to
return
with
new
seasons
on
the
OTT
giant.
The
announcements
of
Panchayat
3,
Pataal
Lok
2,
Mirzapur
3,
and
Bandish
Bandits
2
among
other
much-awaited
shows
left
fans
elated
and
they've
been
waiting
for
the
release
of
the
above-mentioned
series
since
a
long
time.
With
the
Panchayat
elections
drawing
near,
the
Pradhan
and
Bhushan
factions
intensify
their
efforts
in
a
heated
competition
to
enhance
their
public
image.
Amidst
the
complex
dynamics
of
Phulera's
political
landscape,
Abhishek
strives
to
uphold
his
impartiality
to
the
best
of
his
ability.
Cast:
Jitendra
Kumar,
Neena
Gupta,
Raghubir
Yadav,
and
Faisal
Malik
Production
Company:
The
Viral
Fever
Bandish
Bandits
Season
2
(Hindi)
Radhe
and
Tamanna,
once
romantic
partners
and
bandmates,
are
now
rivals
in
a
nationwide
band
competition.
Their
turbulent
past
intertwines
with
their
present
rivalry,
akin
to
chess
pieces
on
a
board.
Who
will
make
the
decisive
move
and
claim
victory?
Production
Company:
Leo
Media
Collective
Private
Limited
Cast:
Ritwik
Bhowmik,
Shreya
Chaudhry,
Divya
Dutta,
Atul
Kulkarni,
Rajesh
Tailang,
Sheeba
Chadha,
Yashaswini
Dayama,
Kunaal
Roy
Kapur,
Rohan
Gurbaxani,
Aaliyah
Qureshi,
and
Saurabh
Nayyar
Guddu
and
Golu
face
a
formidable
new
challenger
as
they
vie
for
control
of
the
throne.
Will
they
withstand
the
trials
ahead,
or
will
external
adversaries
conspire
to
obliterate
their
hold
on
power?
Production
Company:
Excel
Media
and
Entertainment
LLP
Cast:
Ali
Fazal,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Shweta
Tripathi,
Vijay
Varma,
Rasika
Dugal,
Harshita
Gaur,
Anjumm
Sharma,
Priyanshu
Painyuli
Paatal
Lok
Season
2
(Hindi)
Two
apparently
unrelated
cases
reunite
Hathiram
and
Ansari,
compelling
them
to
collaborate
once
more
and
delve
into
the
depths
of
a
mysterious
conspiracy.
Production
Company:
Clean
Slate
Filmz
Cast:
Jaideep
Ahlawat,
Ishwak
Singh,
Gul
Panag,
Tillotama
Shome,
Jahnu
Barua,
Nagesh
Kukunoor,
and
Anurag
Arora
Suzhal
-
The
Vortex
2
(Tamil)
In
the
midst
of
a
small
town
with
big
crime,
the
murder
of
senior
activist
lawyer
Chellappa,
who
once
defended
Nandini,
shakes
the
community.
Sakkarai
is
summoned
to
aid
the
grieving
family.
Set
amidst
the
grand
Ashtakaali
Festival
in
the
quaint
town
of
Kaalipattanam,
the
case
unravels
long-buried
secrets
from
the
past,
casting
ominous
shadows
over
the
present.
Production
Company:
Wallwatcher
Films
Cast:
Kathir,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Manjima
Mohan,
Lal,
Saravanan,
Monisha
Blessy,
Gouri
Kishan,
and
Samyuktha
Vishwanathan
The
release
dates
of
these
show
will
be
announced
by
Prime
Video
soon.