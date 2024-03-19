Once Upon A Trip! To Dubai,TVF Tripling: Best Shows To Binge Watch On Holi 2024 Weekend

All
corporate
employees
would
relate
when
we
say,
"March-April
is
the
best
time
of
2024." With
three
long
weekends
lined
up,
the
plans
would
surely
be
made.
However,
if
you
are
one
of
those
who
are
planning
to
avoid
overcrowded
short-spree
destinations,
we
bring
to
you
a
list
of
shows
which
will
become
your
portals
to
distant
lands,
vibrant
cultures,
and
breathtaking
landscapes.
As
wanderlust
continues
to
burn
within
us,
travel
shows
offer
a
delightful
escape-a
way
to
explore
the
world
without
leaving
our
couches.
From
bustling
markets
to
serene
beaches,
these
shows
take
us
on
virtual
journeys,
igniting
our
curiosity
and
inspiring
future
adventures.
So,
grab
your
remote,
pack
your
imagination,
and
let's
embark
on
a
global
expedition
from
the
comfort
of
home!
Once
Upon
a
Trip!
To
Dubai
In
the
heart
of
the
Arabian
Desert,
where
the
sun
kisses
the
sand
and
futuristic
skyscrapers
pierce
the
cerulean
sky,
lies
a
city
that
defies
imagination-Dubai.
'Once
Upon
A
Trip!
To
Dubai'
showcases
Anil
Kapoor
&
Maniesh
Paul
exploring
the
allure
of
this
city.
Their
charm
and
wit
illuminate
the
city's
landscapes
and
culture,
blending
comedy,
adventure,
and
heartfelt
moments
for
an
authentic
experience.
It's
an
odyssey-a
symphony
of
laughter,
awe,
and
unexpected
connections.
Where
to
watch:
JioCinema
Man
Vs
Wild
"Man
vs.
Wild" follows
Bear
Grylls
as
he
navigates
diverse
terrains,
documenting
his
survival
efforts
and
providing
valuable
insights.
Episodes
typically
feature
Grylls
stranded
with
his
crew,
facing
challenges
in
wild
environments
like
jungles
or
forests.
Special
episodes,
such
as
those
in
urban
settings
with
no
facilities
offer
unique
challenges.
Grylls'
comprehensive
preparations
and
hands-on
approach
ensure
each
episode's
authenticity.
Additionally,
the
series
includes
special
editions
featuring
Indian
actors
and
even
the
Prime
Minister,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
adventure
enthusiasts.
Where
to
watch:
Amazon
Prime
Video
Expedition
Unknown
Embark
on
thrilling
expeditions
with
the
intrepid
archaeologist
Josh
Gates
as
he
leads
us
on
a
global
expedition.
Uncover
ancient
temples,
forgotten
trails,
and
tantalizing
artefacts
that
captivate
the
imagination
of
historians
and
adventurers
alike.
Joining
Gates
on
his
journeys
is
a
passport
to
raw,
unfiltered
history,
where
every
destination
holds
untold
secrets
waiting
to
be
revealed.
Unlike
glossy
escapades,
this
is
a
gritty,
authentic
exploration
of
the
world's
hidden
wonders.
Brace
yourself
for
a
riveting
ride
through
time
and
culture,
where
each
discovery
sparks
curiosity
and
ignites
the
spirit
of
adventure
in
all
who
dare
to
follow.
Where
to
watch:
Amazon
Prime
Video
Kalki's
Great
Escape
Embark
on
an
exhilarating
adventure
with
Kalki
Koechlin
and
her
father,
Joel
Koechlin,
as
they
traverse
the
enchanting
landscapes
of
India's
North-East.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
Assam,
Meghalaya,
and
Arunachal
Pradesh,
this
gripping
tale
delves
deep
into
the
heart
of
diverse
cultures
and
breathtaking
vistas.
Mounted
on
their
trusty
Royal
Enfield
Himalayan
Bikes,
the
duo
embarks
on
a
daring
journey
spanning
nearly
4000
kilometres
over
13
awe-inspiring
days.
From
verdant
valleys
to
mist-shrouded
mountains,
every
twist
and
turn
reveals
a
new
facet
of
this
vibrant
region,
captivating
the
imagination
and
stirring
the
soul
of
all
who
dare
to
follow
their
epic
escapade.
Where
to
watch:
YouTube
(National
Geographic
India)
TVF
Tripling
Picture
this:
hitting
the
open
road
with
your
siblings,
bound
for
adventure
and
a
heap
of
unexpected
twists.
Enter
"Tripling"
from
The
Viral
Fever,
where
the
charismatic
trio
-
Chandan,
Chanchal,
and
Chitvan
-
embark
on
a
rollercoaster
road
trip
to
Rajasthan,
carrying
not
just
luggage,
but
a
mountain
of
unresolved
issues.
As
they
journey
to
reunite
with
their
parents,
laughter,
tears,
and
chaos
ensue,
weaving
a
tapestry
of
hilarity
and
heartache.
Will
they
untangle
their
mess
of
problems
along
the
way,
or
will
it
all
snowball
into
even
more
chaos?
Buckle
up
for
a
wild
ride,
because
"Tripling"
promises
an
unforgettable
journey
of
self-discovery
and
sibling
shenanigans.
Where
to
watch:
Zee5
Dark
Tourist
Step
off
the
beaten
path
and
into
the
chilling
world
of
dark
tourism
with
journalist
David
Farrier
in
this
captivating
docuseries.
While
most
vacationers
flock
to
sunny
beaches
and
iconic
landmarks,
Farrier
ventures
into
the
shadows,
exploring
destinations
steeped
in
tragedy
and
death.
From
embedding
himself
in
a
death-worshipping
cult
in
Mexico
to
witnessing
tourists
soaking
up
radiation
in
Fukushima,
each
episode
offers
a
spine-tingling
journey
into
the
macabre.
Meet
vampires
in
New
Orleans,
dive
into
atomic
swimming
holes
in
the
most-nuked
place
on
Earth-no
destination
is
too
haunting
for
Farrier's
fearless
exploration.
Brace
yourself
for
an
unforgettable
voyage
into
the
depths
of
dark
tourism.
Where
to
watch:
Netflix