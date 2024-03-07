The Kerala Story EXCLUSIVE! Vipul Shah Is All Praise For Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen: He Was Living With...

The
Kerala
Story
OTT
Release:
After
raking
in
big
moolah
at
the
box
office,
The
Kerala
Story
premiered
on
ZEE
5
last
month.
The
film
starring
Adah
Sharma
had
set
the
cash
registers
jingling
when
it
released
in
2023.
As
The
Kerala
Story
received
a
decent
response
from
the
audience
upon
its
digital
premiere
on
ZEE5,
Filmibeat
interacted
with
Vipul
Shah.
The
ace
filmmaker
shared
his
thoughts
about
teaming
up
with
Sudipto
Sen
and
Adah
and
spilled
the
beans
on
his
experience
while
shooting
with
the
duo.
Here
are
excepts
from
the
interview!
Tell
us
about
the
cast
and
crew
-
Sudipto
Sen,
Adah
Sharma
and
others.
How
collaborative
was
the
process?
How
was
the
experience
working
with
them?
Anything
you
would
like
to
share
about
them
that
is
a
lesser-known
fact?
So
I
met
Sudipto
Sen
when
he
got
me
this
one
pager
and
then
we
decided
to
develop
this
Into
a
full
fledged
script
.
I
came
on
board
as
a
writer
.
Sudipto
is
a
wonderful
,
collaborative
guy
.
He
allows
every
positive
idea
to
flow
into
the
script
and
even
as
a
director
he
accepts
any
suggestion
given
by
anybody
who
is
contributing
to
the
positivity
of
the
film
.
It
has
been
a
great
joy
working
with
him
because
you
very
rarely
find
people
who
are
so
open
minded
to
your
suggestion.
I
became
the
creative
director
of
the
film
only
and
only
because
Dada
as
i
call
him
allowed
me
to
become
one
.
We
have
been
great
together
and
that's
how
we
have
made
another
film
in
less
than
one
year
and
ready
for
release.
So
our
partnership
has
been
fantastic.
I
really
think
that
more
people
like
Dada
should
be
in
industry
who
are
very
very
open
minded
,
do
not
have
any
ego
whatsoever
and
allow
you
to
collaborate
with
them
.
So
its
been
a
complete
collaborative
process
.
He
has
done
great
amount
of
work
on
the
film
before
even
it
came
to
me
.
He
has
been
living
with
this
film
for
8-9
years
now
.
And
yet
he
was
open
to
my
all
ideas
and
suggestions.
So
is
with
Adah
.
Adah
had
given
tremendous
amount
of
time
for
rehearsals,
workshops
,
research.
She
contributed
in
her
own
way
in
her
performance
and
i
think
this
is
not
my
first
project
with
her
,
we
have
worked
on
several
projects
before
and
i
have
always
know
her
as
a
very
disciplined
and
a
dedicated
artist
so
i
think
as
a
team
not
just
Sudipto
dada
and
Adah
but
all
the
other
artists
whether
it
was
Sonia
or
Yogita
or
anybody
we
all
worked
together
as
a
team.
My
dop
,
my
background
music
,
my
music
director,
everybody
.
So
its
been
a
complete
team
work
in
that
sense."
"How
did
you
navigate
the
fine
line
between
addressing
a
serious
issue
and
ensuring
the
film
did
not
contribute
to
misinformation
or
unrest
or
polarizing
one
state
or
community?
My
job
is
to
tell
the
truth
,
and
tell
it
in
the
most
honest
way
without
any
corruption,
without
ang
dilution
,
without
any
balancing
act
,
the
truth
as
it
is
.
If
you
are
telling
the
truth
and
you
are
hundred
percent
sure
that
whatever
you
have
said
you
can
keep
your
hand
on
your
heart
and
stand
by
that
,
then
it
does
not
spread
misinformation
because
lies
spread
misinformation,
truth
doesn't
.
So
when
the
film
released
,
so
many
people
saw
it
and
it
did
such
a
big
number
there
was
no
unrest
in
the
country
,
there
was
no
unfortunate
incident
or
any
kind
of
rioting
or
fighting
or
breaking
of
theatre
or
nothing,
people
watched
it
because
the
film
the
was
true
.
And
i
keep
harping
this
again
and
again
because
when
you
do
that
you
have
to
be
very
very
responsible
about
it
,
when
your
doing
it
.
You
have
to
ensure
that
whatever
your
saying
there
is
no
iota
of
lie
in
it
and
only
then
.
People
are
very
smart
,
they
see
through
a
propaganda
or
lie
and
they
see
something
which
is
truthful,
they
connect
very
very
strongly
with
it
and
that
is
exactly
what
happened
with
The
Kerala
Story."