36 Farmhouse Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz's OTT Release Dissapoints With Lack Of Premise And Laugh

Rating: 1.0 /5 Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Flora Saini Director: Ram Ramesh Sharma

Available On: ZEE5

Duration: 107 minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: The owner of 36 Farmhouse and 300 acres of land, Padmini Raj Singh has already made a will naming her eldest son, Raunak Singh as the sole owner in the event of her death. However, her other children are not happy with the decision. During the lockdown, she is stuck in the house with a new group of people who help her understand and voice her own opinion.

Review: Director Ram Ramesh Sharma's 36 Farmhouse is a comedy-drama set against the backdrop of the 2020 lockdown. The film begins with murder for the ownership of 36 Farmhouse and 300 acres of land. The property is currently owned by Padmini Raj Singh, who has left all her property to eldest son Raunak Singh played by Vijay Raaz. Raunak is also the son who takes care of Padmini and also happens to keep her away from the outside world so she doesn't change her mind.

Amid the pandemic, coincidently the farmhouses lose their chef and have to hire the first person they find, Jai Prakash played by Sanjay Mishra. Sanjay is shown as one of the many migrant workers who had to walk across city and state lines to get home. Just like him his son Hari also has been walking home. However, on his way back, he is helped by a designer with a job as her tailor. The designer happens to be Padmini Raj Singh's granddaughter.

Both father and son each the lavish farmhouse with ulterior motives, however, the place is already engulfed in different chaos. The story also follows several subplots which are often abandoned including an ill-advised investigation of murder as well as the mention of three kids fighting for the inheritances, which essentially is two sons and one daughter in law. One of the main characters in the film is played by Barkha Singh, but she ends up just a writer's pawn without any real significance to the story.

While Sanjay Mishra and Amol Parashar's character brings rare comic timing to the film, the dialogues mainly disappoint with zero laughs. The screenplay tries to explore several deeper topics including the pandemic, unemployment, and how differently the lockdown impacted the poor and the rich, class system and women empowerment, but fails to give any of them the rightful screen time it deserves.

Overall, 36 Farmhouse attempts to play out a narrative comedy-drama about social injustice and give a reality check that lockdown put forth in front of people, however, it ends up becoming a film with no real premise, structure or message to pass on.