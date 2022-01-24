Flora Saini Says Subhash Ghai Told Her That She Resembles Madhuri Dixit; 'It Was A Huge Compliment For Me'

Actress Flora Saini in her recent interview with a leading tabloid revealed that filmmaker Subhash Ghai complimented her by telling her that she resembles Madhuri Dixit. Ghai has worked with the 'dhak-dhak' girl of Bollywood in films like Khalnayak and Ram Lakhan.

In a chat with ETimes, Flora shared up her experience of working with Ghai who had penned her recently-released film 36 Farmhouse. Calling it a dream come true for her, the Stree actress said that she had a blast while working with the acclaimed filmmaker.

EXCLUSIVE! Subhash Ghai Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Upcoming Film 36 Farmhouse

"I had a blast working with Subhash Ghai. It was a dream-come-true for me. He is a man who is known to make his actresses look so beautiful. My fans often tell me I have a resemblance to Madhuri Dixit. They have given me nicknames like 'Madhuri Dixit lite', 'Madhuri Dixit 2.0', 'Madhuri Dixit Pro Max' etc on social media. In fact the showman of Bollywood himself felt the same thing and has asked me if anybody has ever told me that I look like Madhuri Dixit. Coming from a director like him who has worked so closely with Madhuri ma'am, it was a huge compliment for me," the tabloid quoted Flora as saying.

Flora Saini Reveals Her Biggest Life Lesson She Has Learnt Over The Years

She also revealed how she bagged this project and shared, "I have known Subhash ji for quite some time now. Anyone who comes to Mumbai, we come with a wishlist of people we want to work with. Subhash ji was definitely on my list. He makes his heroines look so beautiful. I was greedy to be a part of his film."

She continued, "I happened to see his tweet which mentioned that he is making a film called, 36 Farmhouse. I called him up and told him that I would love to be a part of this film. He told me he will get back to me and when he did, I went to meet him where he narrated the story to me. Actually, I wanted to do some other role in the film. However, Subhash ji stood his ground and said no I want you to do this role only. The character that he chose for me is a pataakha. She is a beauty with brains and everyone is scared of her in the house. This is how I came on board for the film."

36 Farmhouse is currently streaming on Zee5.