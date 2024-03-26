Sunflower S2- Sunil Grover Reveals Why He Turned Singer For Web Series: I Know I'm Bad...

ZEE5,
India's
leading
video
streaming
platform,
has
once
again
captivated
audiences
worldwide
with
the
release
of
'Sunflower
S2'.
This
8-episode
series,
which
made
its
debut
on
the
1st
of
March,
has
been
receiving
rave
reviews
from
viewers
around
the
globe.
Directed
by
Navin
Gujral
and
produced
by
Reliance
Entertainment
alongside
Cinergy
with
the
collaboration
of
A
Good
Co.
Production,
'Sunflower
S2'
stands
out
for
its
compelling
narrative,
exceptional
production
quality,
outstanding
direction,
and
superbly
curated
music.
Adding
a
unique
twist
to
the
series,
Sunil
Grover,
known
for
his
impeccable
comic
timing,
has
ventured
into
the
music
scene
with
a
song
titled
'Waada
Mummy
Ka’.
This
track
is
a
collaborative
effort
between
Grover
and
Shruti
Pathak,
with
Rohit
Kulkarni
handling
the
composition.
The
song
adds
a
whimsical
touch
to
Grover’s
character,
Sonu,
infusing
the
series
with
an
extra
layer
of
humor
and
fun.
In
a
candid
revelation,
Sunil
Grover
said,
"I
am
not
a
singer,
but
Vikas
sir
wanted
me
to
sing
this
one.
We
had
tried
with
a
good
professional
singer,
but
somehow
it
felt
that
Sonu
should
sing
the
song
no
matter
how
bad
he
is.
I
think
it's
more
than
singing,
it's
Sonu's
expression
and
his
perspective
of
that
song.
I
love
singing,
if
you
call
it
singing.
The
female
version
of
the
song
is
very
good.
I
know
I'm
bad,
but
if
I'm
given
an
opportunity
to
sing,
I
will
definitely
sing." His
foray
into
singing
not
only
showcases
his
versatility
but
also
keeps
fans
intrigued
about
what
he
might
do
next.
His
combination
of
comedy
and
music
ensures
a
delightful
experience
for
the
audience
throughout
the
song.
'Sunflower' is
styled
as
a
dark
comedy
thriller
that
delves
into
the
lives
of
the
residents
of
a
housing
society
named
Sunflower.
The
second
season
of
'Sunflower'
continues
to
unravel
the
mystery
and
eccentricities
of
its
characters,
promising
viewers
an
engaging
and
hilarious
journey.
For
those
looking
for
a
blend
of
suspense,
comedy,
and
unique
storytelling,
'Sunflower
S2'
is
available
for
streaming
exclusively
on
ZEE5!