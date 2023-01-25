Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Smashing Comeback With This High-Octane Spy Thriller
Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan(cameo)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Bollywood's King Khan is back & how! One of the most anticipated movies of the recent times Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham hit the theaters worldwide today(January 25,2023) and its for sure a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially SRK fans. With Pathaan Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to silver screens after 4 years, and what a smashing comeback it is for the 58-year-old actor.
Amid much fanfare, making for a festival-like feel, the shows for Pathaan kick started as early as 6 am in many cities and netizens are going gaga over the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, YRF's spy universe also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting cast. Salman Khan is also seen in an extended cameo in the film and is no less than a double treat for fans to watch both of them fighting villians together onscreen. The camaraderie between the two stars will just make you crave for more.
Ok so all the buzz around #Pathaan turns out to be true 🙆🏻♀️ this is the queue outside 7AM first day first show at PVR Saket 💫 #SRK fans you are ♥️ theatre is housefull #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/0yz7JVt2cq— Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) January 25, 2023
Pathaan has all the ingredients that makes it a masala entertainer- high-octane action sequences, goodvsbad, drama, a pinch of romance and off course a smouldering Shah Rukh Khan. And it will be safe to say that Bollywood is back and audience is ready to queue up at the box-office for a Hindi film.
Story: The film is a story of ex army man turned undercover agent Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and his arch nemesis Jim (John Abraham). The plot follows India's revocation of article 370 after which a Pakistani officer, reaches out to the evil Jim, an Ex RAW agent wronged by his own people. Jim is joined by Rubai an ex ISI agent (Deepika Padukone) who has her own motives. Pathaan, Jim and Rubina indulge in a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge and the typical good vs bad is the story of the film.
Direction: Siddharth Anand is the master of spy-thriller genre & you can see his craftsmanship in the film. Expect a lot of action & chase sequences, death and gravity defying stunts on cars, bikes, ice and helicopters in the films that are whistle worthy.
Acting:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
completely
owns
the
film
from
the
very
first
scene
and
he
once
again
proves
why
he
is
the
undisputed
king
of
Bollywood.
With
his
chisseld
body
the
actor
leaves
fans
drooling
along
with
those
powerfully
evocative
eyes.
Despite
of
Shah
Rukh's
powerful
presence
John
leaves
his
impression
and
is
winning
hearts
with
his
solid
portrayal
of
Jim.
Making
a
classic
case
of
villian,
John
is
outstanding
and
even
overshadows
the
hero
in
portions.
Deepika
Padukone
looks
beautiful
and
kicks
asses
perfectly,
her
chemistry
with
SRK
also
sets
the
screen
on
fire.
However one can't miss one actor and he is Salman Khan. The YRF spy universe reunites our very own Karan and Arjun in the most perfect manner and get ready to witness loud cheers and whistles in the theatres the moment these two appear onscreen.
Overall Pathaan is a complete masala entertainer that you can watch with your entire family. Go watch a bucket full of popcorn to enjoy the film at a theatre near you.