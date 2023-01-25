Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Smashing Comeback With This High-Octane Spy Thriller

Rating: 3.5 /5

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan(cameo)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Bollywood's King Khan is back & how! One of the most anticipated movies of the recent times Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham hit the theaters worldwide today(January 25,2023) and its for sure a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially SRK fans. With Pathaan Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to silver screens after 4 years, and what a smashing comeback it is for the 58-year-old actor.

Amid much fanfare, making for a festival-like feel, the shows for Pathaan kick started as early as 6 am in many cities and netizens are going gaga over the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, YRF's spy universe also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting cast. Salman Khan is also seen in an extended cameo in the film and is no less than a double treat for fans to watch both of them fighting villians together onscreen. The camaraderie between the two stars will just make you crave for more.

Ok so all the buzz around #Pathaan turns out to be true 🙆🏻‍♀️ this is the queue outside 7AM first day first show at PVR Saket 💫 #SRK fans you are ♥️ theatre is housefull #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/0yz7JVt2cq — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) January 25, 2023

Pathaan has all the ingredients that makes it a masala entertainer- high-octane action sequences, goodvsbad, drama, a pinch of romance and off course a smouldering Shah Rukh Khan. And it will be safe to say that Bollywood is back and audience is ready to queue up at the box-office for a Hindi film.

Story: The film is a story of ex army man turned undercover agent Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and his arch nemesis Jim (John Abraham). The plot follows India's revocation of article 370 after which a Pakistani officer, reaches out to the evil Jim, an Ex RAW agent wronged by his own people. Jim is joined by Rubai an ex ISI agent (Deepika Padukone) who has her own motives. Pathaan, Jim and Rubina indulge in a dangerous game of betrayal and revenge and the typical good vs bad is the story of the film.

Direction: Siddharth Anand is the master of spy-thriller genre & you can see his craftsmanship in the film. Expect a lot of action & chase sequences, death and gravity defying stunts on cars, bikes, ice and helicopters in the films that are whistle worthy.

Acting: Shah Rukh Khan completely owns the film from the very first scene and he once again proves why he is the undisputed king of Bollywood. With his chisseld body the actor leaves fans drooling along with those powerfully evocative eyes. Despite of Shah Rukh's powerful presence John leaves his impression and is winning hearts with his solid portrayal of Jim. Making a classic case of villian, John is outstanding and even overshadows the hero in portions. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful and kicks asses perfectly, her chemistry with SRK also sets the screen on fire.

However one can't miss one actor and he is Salman Khan. The YRF spy universe reunites our very own Karan and Arjun in the most perfect manner and get ready to witness loud cheers and whistles in the theatres the moment these two appear onscreen.

Overall Pathaan is a complete masala entertainer that you can watch with your entire family. Go watch a bucket full of popcorn to enjoy the film at a theatre near you.