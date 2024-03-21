IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Orry, Badshah, Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Special Segment

IPL
2024:
JioCinema,
the
exclusive
streaming
platform
for
the
TATA
IPL,
is
set
to
launch
the
world's
biggest
T20
league
with
a
spectacular
opening
day
presentation.
This
much-awaited
event
will
feature
a
unique
blend
of
cricket
and
entertainment,
promising
to
captivate
audiences
like
never
before.
Influencer
Orry,
also
known
as
Orhan
Awatramani,
will
offer
his
unique
take
on
the
'relevance'
of
cricket,
aiming
to
keep
viewers
engaged
with
his
distinctive
style.
Adding
to
the
entertainment
quotient,
star
singer
Badshah
will
bring
his
unparalleled
energy
to
the
live
action
between
RCB
and
CSK,
offering
commentary
in
Haryanvi.
Ravi
Kishan
is
also
set
to
return,
delighting
fans
with
his
authentic
self
in
Bhojpuri
feed.
The
opening
day
will
also
witness
a
reunion
of
sorts
with
cricket
legends
Sachin
Tendulkar
and
Virender
Sehwag
coming
together
to
share
unheard
tales
from
their
careers.
This
special
segment
promises
to
add
a
nostalgic
touch
to
the
evening,
with
Sehwag's
straightforward
commentary
in
Haryanvi
further
enhancing
JioCinema's
regional
appeal.
The
first
match
between
Chennai
Super
Kings
and
Royal
Challengers
Bangalore
is
poised
to
be
an
unforgettable
experience
for
cricket
enthusiasts.
Apart
from
the
star-studded
commentary
team,
the
opening
weekend
will
feature
a
diverse
lineup
of
content
creators,
including
Techno
Gamerz,
Lakshmi
Manchu,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
UK07
Rider,
ensuring
a
rich
and
engaging
experience
for
viewers.
Comedian
and
rapper
Munawar
Faruqui
will
add
a
new
twist
to
the
Gujarati
feed,
alongside
Ajay
Jadeja,
among
others.
In
an
exciting
twist,
JioCinema
will
offer
viewers
the
opportunity
to
win
gold
worth
INR
50
lakhs
as
the
first
prize
on
the
opening
day
match.
The
second
prize
includes
gold
worth
INR
10
lakhs,
and
50
lucky
winners
will
get
the
chance
to
win
INR
1
lakh
by
participating
in
JioCinema's
predict
and
win
game,
Jeeto
Dhan
Dhana
Dhan.
The
unveiling
of
this
season's
TATA
IPL
on
JioCinema
comes
with
a
promise
to
make
the
game
more
accessible
to
a
wide
range
of
Indian
audiences.
The
platform
aims
to
cater
to
everyone
from
casual
watchers
to
core
fans,
with
a
lineup
that
includes
TATA
IPL
winners
and
international
cricket
superstars
such
as
Chris
Gayle,
AB
de
Villiers,
and
Suresh
Raina,
among
others.
Ensuring
a
diverse
and
vibrant
viewing
experience,
JioCinema's
expert
panel
for
this
season
will
not
only
offer
insightful
commentary
but
also
serve
as
a
bridge
connecting
fans
with
their
cricket
heroes.
The
platform's
approach
to
blending
cricket
with
entertainment
is
set
to
redefine
how
the
sport
is
consumed
in
India,
making
the
TATA
IPL
2024
an
event
to
remember.