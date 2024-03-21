IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Orry, Badshah, Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Special Segment

IPL 2024: JioCinema, the exclusive streaming platform for the TATA IPL, is set to launch the world's biggest T20 league with a spectacular opening day presentation. This much-awaited event will feature a unique blend of cricket and entertainment, promising to captivate audiences like never before. Influencer Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, will offer his unique take on the 'relevance' of cricket, aiming to keep viewers engaged with his distinctive style. Adding to the entertainment quotient, star singer Badshah will bring his unparalleled energy to the live action between RCB and CSK, offering commentary in Haryanvi. Ravi Kishan is also set to return, delighting fans with his authentic self in Bhojpuri feed.

The opening day will also witness a reunion of sorts with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag coming together to share unheard tales from their careers. This special segment promises to add a nostalgic touch to the evening, with Sehwag's straightforward commentary in Haryanvi further enhancing JioCinema's regional appeal. The first match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is poised to be an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts.

Apart from the star-studded commentary team, the opening weekend will feature a diverse lineup of content creators, including Techno Gamerz, Lakshmi Manchu, Shiv Thakare, and UK07 Rider, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for viewers. Comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui will add a new twist to the Gujarati feed, alongside Ajay Jadeja, among others.

In an exciting twist, JioCinema will offer viewers the opportunity to win gold worth INR 50 lakhs as the first prize on the opening day match. The second prize includes gold worth INR 10 lakhs, and 50 lucky winners will get the chance to win INR 1 lakh by participating in JioCinema's predict and win game, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

The unveiling of this season's TATA IPL on JioCinema comes with a promise to make the game more accessible to a wide range of Indian audiences. The platform aims to cater to everyone from casual watchers to core fans, with a lineup that includes TATA IPL winners and international cricket superstars such as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Suresh Raina, among others.

Ensuring a diverse and vibrant viewing experience, JioCinema's expert panel for this season will not only offer insightful commentary but also serve as a bridge connecting fans with their cricket heroes. The platform's approach to blending cricket with entertainment is set to redefine how the sport is consumed in India, making the TATA IPL 2024 an event to remember.