IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar Raises National Flag, Dances On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Songs- VIDEO

IPL
2024
opening
ceremony:
The
TATA
IPL
2024
season
started
off
with
an
explosion
of
excitement
as
Bollywood
superstar
Akshay
Kumar
set
the
stage
on
fire
with
his
rocking
performing.
B-town's
Bade
Miyan
took
center
stage
at
the
IPL
opening
ceremony
in
Chennai
on
Friday
(March
22).
Khiladi
Kumar's
performance
left
the
audience
captivated
and
set
the
stage
on
fire
with
his
powerhouse
performance.
The
crowd
roared
and
cheered
loud
for
Akshay
Kumar
as
he
showcased
his
undeniable
star
power,
delivering
a
non-stop
live
performance
to
his
iconic
hit
songs.
Players
and
audience
alike
couldn't
contain
their
excitement,
as
the
stadium
lit
up
with
cheers
and
applause
for
Akshay
Kumar's
stellar
performance.
His
magnetic
presence
truly
set
the
tone
for
the
thrilling
IPL
season
ahead.
Fans
watching
from
home
have
taken
to
social
media
to
shower
Akshay
with
love
and
admiration
for
his
power
packed
energy
and
performance.
Fans
eagerly
anticipate
Akshay
Kumar's
next
venture,
Pooja
Entertainment's
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
releasing
this
Eid,
to
witness
his
unmatched
talent
and
charisma.