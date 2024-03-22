English Edition
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar Raises National Flag, Dances On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Songs- VIDEO

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: The TATA IPL 2024 season started off with an explosion of excitement as Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar set the stage on fire with his rocking performing. B-town's Bade Miyan took center stage at the IPL opening ceremony in Chennai on Friday (March 22). Khiladi Kumar's performance left the audience captivated and set the stage on fire with his powerhouse performance.

The crowd roared and cheered loud for Akshay Kumar as he showcased his undeniable star power, delivering a non-stop live performance to his iconic hit songs.

Players and audience alike couldn't contain their excitement, as the stadium lit up with cheers and applause for Akshay Kumar's stellar performance. His magnetic presence truly set the tone for the thrilling IPL season ahead.

Fans watching from home have taken to social media to shower Akshay with love and admiration for his power packed energy and performance.

Fans eagerly anticipate Akshay Kumar's next venture, Pooja Entertainment's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' releasing this Eid, to witness his unmatched talent and charisma.

