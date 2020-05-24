Japanese Wrestler And Reality TV Star Hana Kimura Dies Aged 22; Celebs Condemn Online Bullying

Professional wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura died on Saturday, aged 22. Her death was confirmed by Japenese wrestling organization Stardom Wrestling but her cause of death has not yet been made known.

Hana had recently appeared on the Netflix reality show Terrace House. Sharing the news, Stardom Wrestling requested her fans to show support to her family and friends at this time. BBC quoted the organization as saying, "Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Condoling her death, British professional wrestler Jamie Hayter wrote on Twitter, "Distraught. I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can't even put in to fucking words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace."

WWE star Mick Foley also paid tribute to her. He wrote, "Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura (sic.)."

Kimura had been subjected to online bullying. In the days following up to her death, she posted cryptic but troubling tweets such as a photo of her cat with the caption 'goodbye'. Her death has led to widespread condemnation of online bullying.

