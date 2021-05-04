Bill Gates And Wife Melinda Gates File For Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage, Couple Issue Joint Statement

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are Gates have filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. Both shared the news about their split in a joint statement on social media on Monday.

The statement read, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, have made it clear in their statement that they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They ended their message by asking for privacy. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Bill and Melinda have three children, Jennifer, 25, Rory 21, and Phoebe, 18. They were married in 1994 in Hawaii and launched the Gates Foundation in 2000. Meanwhile, Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest daughter Jennifer Katharine Gates has shared her honest thoughts about her parents' split in a post on her Instagram stories.

Jennifer wrote, "Hi friends, By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

The 25-year-old concluded her note by adding, "Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives. With love and respect, Jenn xx." Take a look!