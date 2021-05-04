Met Gala 2021 Will Take Place In Two Parts; Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish To Co-Host

The biggest night of fashion traditionally falls on the first Monday in May, but 2020's instalment had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 event will now happen on September 18. According to recent reports, the Met Gala returning this year will take place in two parts with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's (Met) 2020 exhibition becoming Act I.

Notably, the 2020 exhibition 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' did open last year at the Met, but missed out on the red-carpet event with the who's who of celebrities, designers and other industry A-listers. Each year, starts like Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendal Jenner, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone have made their presence felt with extravagant ensembles.

The annual fundraising gala taking place in New York City benefits the Met's Costume Institute. This year, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will be serving as co-chairs of the gala while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will serve as honorary chairs.

Met's official Twitter account revealed that this year the event "will celebrate the upcoming two-part exhibition 'In America' focusing on the history of American fashion and honouring the 75th anniversary of The Costume Institute".

ALSO READ: The Met Gala Set To Return In September 2021, Report Claims Amanda Gorman May Host

The dress code for this year is set to be 'American Independence' and part one is being called 'In America', which will feature a small showcase in September 2021. The fundraising gala is scheduled to be held in New York on September 18, currently pending government COVID-19 guidelines.

The gala's opening night will be a smaller-scale event, which will include the involvement of various film directors in the staging of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reported Deadline.com

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Met Gala 2020 Officially Cancelled

Meanwhile, on May 5, 2022, the gala will jump back to its traditional programming with the red carpet event of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'