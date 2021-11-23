House Of Gucci Critics Review: Lady Gaga Impresses Global Audience With Her Portrayal Of Patrizia Reggiani

The Ridley Scott directorial House Of Gucci is all set to release on November 24. The movie boasts of a talented star cast comprising Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek. It is set in 1995 and follows the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci's murder. The early critic's review of the movie is out and the global audience has hailed Gaga's portrayal of the controversial Patrizia Reggiani along with Scott's intricate filmmaking.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman writes, "Scott, working from a shrewdly layered script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna (it's based on Sara Gay Forden's 2001 book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed"), directs with a tone of deadpan puckish gravitas. Spanking the action along with Italian pop songs and snippets of opera, he stages each scene in an impeccable, neoclassical head-on way that has no ironic distance yet creates space for the suck-in-your-breath comedy of scandalous behaviour."

While praising Lady Gaga's act, Vox's Alissa Wilkinson states, "And at the centre of it all is Gaga's Patrizia, who Maurizio declares is a dead ringer for Elizabeth Taylor. (You can kind of see his point.) She schemes, she cries, she makes decisions Maurizio's too spineless to make himself. She calls a psychic on TV and becomes her best friend. She strokes Paolo's ego and stabs him in the back. Gaga climbs inside the skin of - if not the real Patrizia - a fantastical approximation who smokes like a chimney, narrows her eyes till you expect lasers to shoot out, and turns every single scene she appears in into a grand, glorious showcase. Her hand gestures alone are worthy of close reading. She's Lady Macbeth as a diva, darling, and dancing queen."

However, Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt points out a minor shortcoming in The House Of Gucci and writes, "Gucci might have been a better movie if it had fully committed to the high camp its Blondie-soundtracked trailer promised. It's more serious than that, at least intermittently; a strange melange of too much and not enough. The script also skimps, weirdly, on the actual murder, which is treated mostly as a framing device and felonious afterthought until the final moments. But even a House divided is still more fun than it probably should be: a big messy chef's kiss to money and fashion and above all, movie stars - crimping and scheming like they have nothing left to lose until it's true."

The film is based on the novel, 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden. It follows the controversial story of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani. In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman (allegedly hired by Patrizia) on the steps outside his office in Milan.