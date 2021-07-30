House of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & Jared Leto Are Unforgettable In The 90s Crime Film

The makers of House of Gucci have finally released the awaited trailer. The period drama starring Academy Award-winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Academy Award nominees Adam Driver and Salma Hayek, is set in 1995 and follows the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci's murder.

The 90s crime film, House of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott. The film is based on the book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It follows the story of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Maurizio and Patrizia got married in 1973, and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1991. However, in 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman (allegedly hired by Patrizia) on the steps outside his office in Milan.

The trailer follows Gaga's character, who seems obsessed with the Gucci family. Speaking in a thick Italian accent, Gaga looks like a mobster, especially when she talks about cutting Gucci family members off. Throughout the trailer, she narrates her feelings about the Guccis, who are all about wealth, power, family and also misfortune.

The description of the trailer read as, 'A legacy worth killing for.' Take a look at the trailer:

The audience was also captivated by the look posters of the cast. Now, the trailer has left many eagerly waiting for the release. The film will see Lady Gaga essaying the role of Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

House of Gucci will be released in US theatres in November 2021.