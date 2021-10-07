    For Quick Alerts
      Joaquin Phoenix Teases A Joker Sequel: There Are Some Things We Could Explore Further

      Joaquin Phoenix is best known for playing Joker in the 2019 hit DC film of the same name. The actor has now hinted at reprising the role of Arthur Fleck. Phoenix, who won an Oscar for the role said he isn't closing the book on his character and is open to returning as the DC villain.

      Joker, directed by Todd Phillips directorial, followed a young version of the infamous DC villain. The film takes place before the death of Batman's parents. Phoenix recently told The Playlist that he sees potential for a follow-up film.

      "I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to -- you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know," he was quoted by People magazine.

      This is not the first time, the makers have talked about a Joker sequel. Back in November 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a sequel was in making. "As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up)," THR report said.

      In 2019, Phoenix told Popcorn, "I talked to Todd [Phillips] a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there's something else with Joker that might be interesting."

      Joaquin is yet to confirm the project but has several releases in the pipeline. He will be seen in C'mon C'mon, Disappointment Blvd and Kitbag.

      Read more about: joaquin phoenix joker dceu batman
      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 14:15 [IST]
